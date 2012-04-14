Global Mobile Alert Continues to Expand Availability of Application

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/14/2012 -- Today Global Mobile Alert announces the release of their patented Cellular Telephones Safety System wherever NAVTEQ mapping data is available in the following countries: Germany, UK, Spain, Italy, Greece, Portugal, and Ireland. This will allow Android smartphone users in those nations to benefit from technology that could reduce instances of distracted driving related accidents and the associated injuries and fatalities.



Global Mobile Alert transforms a mobile phone from a distraction to a guardian by giving an audible alert to warn drivers of approaching traffic lights, railroad crossings, and school zones if they are on a live call and moving faster than a safe speed. The application also includes an optional reminder to “Pull Over to Text” each time a text message is received.



“The application helps responsible drivers to remain more alert when on a call” said Demetrius Thompson, the inventor of the Cellular Telephones Safety System and Chairman of Global Mobile Alert, Inc. “Our technology is the first of its kind to use NAVTEQ digital mapping.”



“Global Mobile Alert is the first of what will be many applications taking advantage of contextual driving information to make driving safer,” said Roger C. Lanctot, associate director of the global automotive practice at Strategy Analytics. “GMA combines map data with the mobile device connection in a way that presages more sophisticated embedded solutions not expected for another 10 years or more.”



The application has been approved for distribution on several android application markets, including Vodafone AppSelect, which is Vodafone’s application distribution channel and is available on many popular Android smartphone models. For more information on service areas and handset compatibility please visit www.globalmobilealert.com.



