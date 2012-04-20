Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/20/2012 -- Today in honor of National Distracted Driving Awareness Month, Inventor Demetrius Thompson steps up to address the Text Messaging Epidemic. Mobile phones have been named as one of the causes for distracted driving accidents, even when using a hands-free device. Thompson has patented two technologies that are considered game changers for Connected Car technology and Smartphones.



The technology is called Global Mobile Alert and is available on the Android platform. It works with hands-free devices and gives audio alerts that can warn drivers of Traffic Lights, School Zones, and Railroad Crossings. The application can notify the driver during live calls and also includes a reminder to “Pull Over to Text” each time a text message is received. This patented Cellular Telephones Safety System is powered by deCarta using NAVTEQ data and is available in the USA, Canada, Germany, UK, Spain, Italy, Greece, Portugal, and Ireland.



“We are one of many potential solutions, delivering a simple reminder to “Pull Over to Text” and encouraging Responsible Driving.” said Thompson, inventor and Chairman of Global Mobile Alert. “The timing is so right with regards to National Distracted Driving Awareness Month. Only airbags come close to this solution. Every parent with a teen driver should have this application on their smartphone while driving. It is an investment in their safety, much like a bicycle helmet or elbow pads when they were younger”.



Some Statistics on Texting growth:

- 2005: 10 billion msgs/month – Source: CTAIA

- 2008: 110 billion msgs/month – Source: CTAIA



Heavy Truck Drivers texting: Collision risk increased 23x – Source: Virginia Tech Trans. Ins.



Illegal to Text while Driving: 32 States + D.C.



Distracted Driver Fatalities: 2009: 955 (18%) of distracted-driving crashes resulting in deaths, reported to involve cell phone use. Source: NHTSA



Global Mobile Alert works by:

- Measuring whether or not the location of the vehicle is within a predetermined distance from the traffic light;

- Determining if the vehicle is moving;

- Determining if the wireless communication device is in an active voice mode; and

- If the above are true, it issues an audible alert in response to the operator of the vehicle.



“Global Mobile Alert puts map data to work as a sensor alerting the driver who may be using a mobile device to hazardous driving circumstances,” said Roger C. Lanctot, associate director of the global automotive practice at Strategy Analytics. “It’s an elegantly simple solution to a life threatening problem.”



“We are extremely proud to be part of this innovative, easy-to-use and ground breaking technology. It’s an exciting new way to utilize NAVTEQ digital map data, and the fact that it can help keep people safe on our roadways is incredibly gratifying.” said Chris Green Senior Technical Support Engineer of San Jose, CA-based deCarta. “We look forward to supporting more applications in the future that make driving even safer.”



The application has been approved for distribution on several android application markets, including Google Play, Verizon VCast and Vodafone AppSelect, which is Vodafone’s application distribution channel and is available on many popular Android smartphone models. For more information on service areas and handset compatibility please visit http://www.globalmobilealert.com.



For more information, press only:

Sabrina Carson - Sabrina@gma4.com



For more information on Global Mobile Alert:

http://www.globalmobilealert.com



Click for demo

http://www.globalmobilealert.com/images/Audio/GlobalMobileAlert002.mp3