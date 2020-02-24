Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/24/2020 -- istributed acoustic sensing is a technology that facilitates real-time monitoring of pipelines and wells, in order to provide vital information to customers in various challenging circumstances. The basic principle of working of DAS us Rayleigh scattering and is used to determine acoustic strain signals over long distances. This virtually and effectively turns optic fiber into a series of microphones. Thereafter, the data is acquired advanced processing techniques such as frequency filtering, time and depth domain stacking, are employed to obtain information for a wide variety of applications. Distributed acoustic sensing finds applications in monitoring of pipelines as well as railroads, highways, and borders.



The global distributed acoustic sensing (DAS) market was valued for US$ 624.3 Mn in 2019.



Request Sample Copy of Report @https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/3366



Market Dynamics- Drivers



Growing demand for energy worldwide is expected to increase the adoption of DAS and drive growth of the global distributed acoustic sensing (DAS) market during the forecast period



According to the International Energy Agency Forecast, by 2030 end, global energy demand is expected to increase by 50%. This increasing energy demand is necessitating the need to access new hydrocarbon resources. Currently, production and transportation of energy is taking place in highly complicated conditions such as ultra-deepwater operation, soil instabilities, increasing tectonic activity, human intrusion risks, no adverse impact on fisheries and terrestrial fauna, need for real-time complex LNG assets control and high temperatures employed in steam enhanced heavy oil recovery methods. Furthermore, DAS has emerged as a cost-efficient and versatile technique to monitor the mechanical health of large structures and perform efficient damage assessment, which is obligatory, in order to optimize energy production and transfer. Hence, these factors are expected to boost the market growth over the forecast period.



High capabilities of DAS sensors to withstand critical environmental conditions are expected to propel the global distributed acoustic sensing (DAS) market growth over the forecast period



Distributed acoustic sensors can detect changes at number of intervals over long distances, which is suitable for functions that include remote places and harsh environments. Such conditions are quite common in petroleum industry and oilfield applications. Furthermore, DAS sensors are increasingly being adopted in number of companies to determine the flow characteristics and associated physical properties inside pipe and near the wellbore. This high adoption is due to confluence of technological advancements in the upstream industry, which have enhanced durability and reliability of downhole fiber-optics systems. Furthermore, technological developments in material science industry such as advancements in glass chemistry yielding strong fiber cables and improvements in computer processing speed and better algorithms making data interpretation easier and faster, are expected to support the global distributed acoustic sensing (DAS) market growth in the near future.



Market Opportunities



Growing adoption in energy and power sector to present lucrative business opportunity



DAS technology can be used in power and energy sector to provide additional capabilities in terms of security and reliability. DAS is vital technology for power and energy sectors as they considered as assets of critical national security. Innovative features such as inherent reliability and passive nature of fiber optic based acoustic sensing is expected to offer a significant platform for this technology in various applications. These include effective intervention and intrusion monitoring. For instance, the latest and the most advanced DAS technologies can be implemented through existing fiber optics infrastructure, making it suitable for retrofit applications.



Constant developments in offshore infrastructure are expected to pose lucrative business opportunity



Ongoing developments at offshore infrastructure are expected to boost the demand for of oil & gas industry along with growth of renewable energy regeneration in offshore locations. For instance, in June 2016, OptaSense along with its partner Optilan, obtained the combined leak detection and security contract from ABB for the delivery of the control infrastructure for the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) project. The 1,850km long TANAP natural gas pipeline runs from Azerbaijan through Georgia and Turkey to Europe. The project is expected to mark a significant turning point in the adoption of fiber sensing technologies globally, with delivery of security and leak detection from a single fiber system.



Buy Most Trending Report @https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/3366



Competitive Section



Key players operating in the global distributed acoustic sensing (DAS) market are Halliburton Co., Hifi Engineering Inc., Silixa Ltd., Schlumberger Limited, Banweaver, Omnisens SA, Future Fibre Technologies Ltd., Baker Hughes, Inc., Qintiq Group PLC, and Fotech Solutions Ltd.