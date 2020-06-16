Distributed Acoustic Sensing (DAS) Market Worth $792 Million by 2025

Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/16/2020 -- According to the new market research report "Distributed Acoustic Sensing (DAS) Market by Component (Interrogator Units, Visualization Software), Fiber Type (Single-mode Fiber and Multimode fiber), Industry (Oil & Gas, Infrastructure, Transportation), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Distributed Acoustic Sensing (DAS) Market size is estimated to grow from USD 462 million in 2020 to USD 792 million by 2025; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.4% from 2020–2025.



DAS systems are increasingly being adopted by various industries due to their advantages such as immunity toward electromagnetic interference, high range, and lower maintenance compared to electrical-based sensors. Owing to COVID-19, the DAS market is estimated to decline by ~10% for 2019–2020. Given the critical nature of monitoring operations in the oil & gas industry and the increased digitization of production, completion, and evaluation operations, DAS systems continue to hold significant importance in this field due to increased digitization taking place in this industry. This has also led to the deployment of DAS systems in other industries such as military, infrastructure, and transportation, which is helping in the growth of the overall market.



Ask for PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=31300369



Market for multimode fibers to grow at higher CAGR during forecast period



Multimode fiber optic cables have larger cores (45–50 microns) compared with single-mode fibers. The large diameter allows many paths for the rays of light to travel through the fiber. The large diameter of multimode fibers also allows for more optical power to be launched in the fiber allowing for greater light gathering capacity and facilitates the use of cheaper electro-optic devices or interrogators. Although multimode fibers have a lower range of detection compared to single-mode fibers, they can eliminate signal fading within that distance. Hence, the market for multimode fibers is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.



Market for oil & gas industry to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period



New pipeline projects are also being deployed worldwide on a large scale and DAS technology has proven to be ideal and cost effective for long-distance monitoring. Due to the increasing deployment of DAS systems for pipeline monitoring, the industry is also expected to have the highest growth during the forecast period. DAS systems can monitor the entire length of an oil & gas pipeline using telecommunications grade fiber optic cables. The market for pipeline integrity holds a larger share due to the larger distance covered using DAS systems compared to that for oilfield services. The fiber optic cable deployed for pipelines can stretch to thousands of kilometers compared to their deployment in oilfields, which is only a few hundred kilometers. Also due to the resilience of DAS systems in harsh operating environments, they are quickly replacing traditional monitoring solutions such as electrical and quartz-based sensors.



Browse in-depth TOC on "Distributed Acoustic Sensing (DAS) Market"



107 – Tables

47 – Figures

172 – Pages



Inquiry Before Buying:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=31300369



Americas to hold largest share of DAS market during 2020–2025



The DAS market is dominated by the Americas, with North America contributing to the majority share of the market compared to South America. In North America, the US is a key market for DAS systems, accounting for the largest share in the region during the forecast period. According to the US Energy Information Administration (EIA), the US ranked first in oil & gas production. Canada is the second-largest market for DAS systems in North America and according to the EIA, Canada ranked fifth in terms of oil & gas production in 2019. South America has some of the world's largest oil & gas reserves located in Argentina and Venezuela. In South America, state-owned companies oversee the majority of oil & gas production in their respective countries. Hence, the Americas is expected to hold the largest market for DAS systems. At present, due to the North American region being most affected owing to the COVID-19 pandemic resulting in the subsequent decrease of hydraulic fracturing and offshore drilling activities, the DAS market in the Americas is expected to be among the most affected markets.



Major companies in the distributed acoustic sensing (DAS) market are Schlumberger (US), Halliburton (US), Baker Hughes (US), OptaSense (UK), Future Fibre Technologies (Australia), Fotech Solutions (UK), Bandweaver (China), Hifi Engineering (Canada), Omnisens (Switzerland), and Silixa (UK). Apart from these, ofs (US) and Fibre Completion Services (Canada) are among a few emerging companies in the DAS market.



Related Reports:



Distributed Temperature Sensing Market by Operating Principle (OTDR, OFDR), Fiber Type (Single-mode Fibers, Multimode Fibers), Scattering Method (Rayleigh Effect, Raman Effect, Brillouin Effect), Application, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025



Distributed Fiber Optic Sensing Market (DFOS) by Operating Principle (OTDR, OFDR), Fiber Type (Single-Mode, Multimode), Scattering Process (Raman Effect, Rayleigh Effect), Application (Temperature, Acoustic), Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022



About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.



Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.



MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.



Contact:



Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441