Distributed Antenna System (Das) Market How Industry Witnessed Huge Improvement : Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd., ATC IP LLC, Boingo Wireless, Inc. , Dali Wireless,

Global distributed antenna system market is expected to reach million by 2026 and is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 10.5% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. At present, the market is developing its presence and some of the Global Distributed Antenna System (Das) Market key players Involved in the study are





- COMMSCOPE,



- Cobham Wireless,



- Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd.,



- ATC IP LLC,



- Boingo Wireless, Inc. ,



- Dali Wireless,



- Zinwave,



- Bird Technologies,





Global distributed antenna system market is expected to reach million by 2026 and is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 10.5% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The Distribution Antenna System (DAS) is a series of radio heads which is surrounded by the target locations which exists with a cellular coverage, network connections (radio units, donor antenna, bi-directional amplifiers, and antennas nodes) and services (pre and post services) based applications. It is connected wirelessly with carrier, enterprises and neutral-host technology.



Global Distributed Antenna System (Das) market SWOT Analysis & Opportunity Outlook



Research study is to define Market Sizes of various segments & countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next 5-8 years. The study designed is to comprise each qualitative and quantitative elements of the Industry facts including: Market Share, Market Size (Value and Volume) correlating each of the areas and countries covered in examination. Furthermore, the research additionally caters the detailed Statistics about the vital elements which Includes drivers & restraining factors to define the future growth of the market.



Global Distributed Antenna System (Das) Market Dynamics:



Market Drivers:



RAPIDLY INCREASING DEMAND FOR MOBILE DATA



Mobile data traffic is a crucial part of distributed antenna system for traffic concern which approximately generates every single production facility. On normal, mobile data traffic is rapidly used in smartphones subscriptions and mobile broadband to access a range of online services.



By the end of 2017, the customers of North America will consume nearly 7.1 GB data per smart phone, which is the highest traffic and usage. It is estimated that the parts of Middle East and Africa, Central and Eastern Europe will experience a growth in mobile data traffic by more than 11 times up to the end of the 2018.





- At the current 2016 event in Rio, there was four times more data traffic carried by networks as compared to the 2012 event in London.





BENEFITS PROVIDED BY THE SPECTRUM EFFICIENCY



In DAS, the spectrum efficiency is beneficial in providing both the coverage area and capacity. The spectral-efficiency tradeoff is applicable in high-speed environment and other environments, which are tough for centralized wireless network. The frequency ranges from 600 MHz- 2100 MHz, UHF, VHF which is efficient to offer wide range of connectivity through it.





-





- In November 2018, InfiNet Wireless (South Africa) launched a spectral efficiency solution at Africa market, which is beneficial in providing 5 GHz Point-to-Point (PTP) solution. The rise in Internet of Things (IoT) applications and growth of connected offering numbers are more required for better bandwidth strength.



- In September 2018, Reliance Jio planning to launch 5G technology within a wide range of spectrum efficiency, which is beneficial in providing deployment of significant MIMO (Multiple-Input Multiple-Output) and Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) and Software-defined Networking (SDN).











Market Restraints:



HIGH COST OF DISTRIBUTED ANTENNA SYSTEMS



Although the application of wireless distributed antenna system is increasing day by day in many developed and developing countries, but it gets challenged by the high cost associated for deployment purposes. The distributed antenna system users refrain from using the very high frequency range and ultra-high frequency as it is dangerous to the public health.



OPPORTUNITIES:



GROWING NEED FOR PUBLIC SAFETY COMMUNICATIONS



The rapidly increasing demand by the users to connect to the wireless service provider networks has supplemented the need of installing distributed antenna system networks across enterprises. Mostly the users are the employees, corporate individuals, stadium arena and travellers in airport and railways station, they prefer to send and receive information via mobiles phones that are connected to DAS (distributed antenna system) technology. Public safety communications must be present or available in areas which are not traditionally covered by commercial cellular communications such as equipment rooms, stair walls and underground locations.



GROWING COMMERCIAL SPACES IN ASIA



The rising demand for public safety put an impact on increasing the opportunity of DAS (Distributed Antenna system) in Asian regions. The integrated security solutions are gaining popularity among users for smart building, smart transportation, smart city, and smart home as it provides real time monitoring and hence boosts the overall productivity.



Global Distributed Antenna System (Das) Market key factors:



Business description – A detailed description of the company's operations and business divisions.



Corporate strategy – Analyst's summarization of the company's business strategy.



SWOT Analysis – A detailed analysis of the company's strengths, weakness, opportunities and threats.



Company history – Progression of key events associated with the company.



Major products and services – A list of major products, services and brands of the company.



Key competitors – A list of key competitors to the company.



Global Distributed Antenna System (Das) Market Segmentation:





- By Geography





- North America



- South America



- Europe



- Asia-Pacific



- Middle East and Africa











Competitive Rivalry:



Distributed Antenna System (Das) help customers in various application areas such as supply chain analytics, risk study, demand forecasting, and vendor management. The Industrial Lenses market solutions include various modules, such as financial survey, real-time and batch data analysis, category management, and compliance and policy management. The implementation of Industrial Lenses modules in the organizations will lead to higher data optimization, automated data cleansing, and sourcing category analysis.



Top Players: COMMSCOPE, Corning Incorporated , Cobham Wireless, Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd., SOLiD, ATC IP LLC, AT&T, Boingo Wireless, Inc. , Dali Wireless, Zinwave, Bird Technologies, HUBER+SUHNER, JMA Wireless, Westell Technologies, Inc. , GALTRONICS, BTI wireless, Advanced RF technologies, Betacom Incorporated , CONNECTIVITY WIRELSS SOLUTION and among others.



**For the data Information by region, company/ manufacturers, type and application, 2018 Is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, The prior year has been considered.*



