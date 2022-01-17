Distributed Antenna System Market Share with Top Countries Data, Size, Growth, Global Industry Overview, Demand and Forecasts 2027

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/17/2022 -- Global Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market is valued approximately USD 7.44 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.2% over the forecast period 2020-2027. DAS, a network of separated antenna nodes attached to a common source via a transport medium which provides wireless service within a dedicated area. The sector is growing significantly as the growing number of consumers rely heavily on wireless connections, the growing trend of being connected is expected to influence the adoption of distributed antenna systems. With the poor connectivity in the cities due to the usage of Low E-glass in tall buildings which, acts a barrier for the wireless signals. It has become particularly important to provide wireless connectivity thus, to provide better wireless solution Distributed Antenna System is the need of the emerging telecom market. As of November 2019, Boingo Wireless, Inc. launched neutral host cellular DAS and Wi-Fi networks at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (MSY). The company has built a network at MSY to facilitate the expand mobile data demands of the 5G era. This enables the users to access high spend Wi-Fi with speed up to 100 mbps. As of October 2019, Corning and Intel (US) partnered up to accelerate the availability of 5G in buildings. The collaboration of both the companies will host a virtual platform for Corning's 5G network solutions powered by Intel Xeon Scalable processors and Intel FlexRAN Reference Software Architecture. . The sophisticated installation of DAS with the area and the government polices need to be fulfilled to proceed, along with the high cost of the hardware (Hubs, Antenna, Radio heads, e.tc) associated with DAS can hamper the progress and restraint market growth.



Key Players Covered in Distributed Antenna System market report are:

CommScope (US)

Corning (US)

Axell Wireless (UK)

Comba Telecom (China)

SOLiD Technologies (South Korea)

American Tower Corporation (US)

TESSCO Technologies, Inc. (US)

Dali Wireless (US)

Bird Technologies (US)

Boingo Wireless, Inc (US)



Market Segmentation

Distributed Antenna System Market Segmentation:



By Offering

Components

Services



By Coverage

Indoor

Outdoor



By User Facility

>500 K SQ. FT

200 K–500 K SQ. FT

<200 K SQ. FT



By Ownership Model

Carrier

Neutral-Host

Enterprise



By Vertical

Commercial

Public Safety



Regional Analysis Covered in this report:

North America [United States, Canada]

Europe [Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia]

Asia-Pacific [China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, China Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia]

Latin America [Mexico, Brazil, Argentina]

Middle East & Africa [Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE]



COVID-19 Impact Analysis

In number one, the COVID-19 epidemic started out unfolding over the area, infecting masses of lots of people and causing number one international locations across the arena to position into effect tour bans and artwork stoppage orders. The majority of industries, collectively with the important Distributed Antenna System market, have been substantially harmed, except medical elements and lifestyles assist devices. The document is going into extraordinary detail approximately the strategies that need to be decided to lessen the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the company. This section of the paper is crucial for market contributors to recognize the actual impact of COVID-19 on their companies and the answers they need to use to keep away from losses.



