Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS): Market and Forecast 2014 - 2019 market report to its offering

Since the inception of commercial wireless technology, network operators have strived to obtain the maximum number of users. Consequently, there has been a constant struggle to maintain the quality of service for increasing number and usage of cellular systems. In addition, as wireless service expands to areas outside of metropolitan areas, people may be located in isolated places where regular base transceiver stations (BTS) is not a viable option. This is particularly obvious in indoor use of the communication services in densely populated areas and buildings where the building may have many floors underground or formed of steel structure in addition to high-rise buildings.



A promising solution to solve all of these issues is to deploy a Distributed Antenna System (DAS). The DAS will typically consist of group of antennas physically connected to a controller that is connected to the carrier macro cell. DAS will serve as a repeater to the nearest BTS and extend its broad range of service to very narrow areas where there is a great demand in wireless services.



This research provides analysis of the Distributed Antenna System (DAS) market, including carrier WiFi, small cells, and Self Organizing Networks (SON). The report includes evaluation of market drivers, challenges, and a quantitative assessment of the industry from 2014 to 2019.



The report covers the following topics:



- Technology Review: A review of the underlying technology supporting DAS solutions



- Analysis of Self Organizing Networks: Analysis of SON technology and how it is crucial to the success of DAS



- Market Analysis and Forecasts: A global and regional assessment of the market size and forecasts for the DAS market from 2014 to 2019



Target Audience:



Investment Firms



Application Developers



Mobile Device Vendors



Mobile Network Carriers



Service Bureau Companies



WiFi Infrastructure Vendors



Distributed Antenna Vendors



Wireless Infrastructure Vendors



Small Cell Infrastructure Vendors



Telecom Managed Service Providers



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/152878/distributed-antenna-systems-das-market-and-forecast-2014-2019.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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