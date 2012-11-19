Distributed Control System Market in China 2011-2015: MarketResearchReports.Biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/19/2012 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Distributed Control System market in China to grow at a CAGR of 9.56 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the steady transition from legacy systems to DCS solutions. The Distributed Control System market in China has also been witnessing the emergence of open-source DCS solutions. However, increasing end-user concerns about security issues could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, Distributed Control System Market in China 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report focuses on China; it also covers the Distributed Control System market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include namely Invensys plc, Honeywell International Inc., SUPCON Group Co. Ltd., and ABB Ltd.



Other vendors mentioned in the report: Emerson Process Management, Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd., Shanghai XInhua Control Technology (Group) Co. Ltd., Yokogawa Electric Corp., Guodian Zhishen Co. Ltd.



