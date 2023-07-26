Distributed Control System Market Worth $26.7 Billion by 2028

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/26/2023 -- Distributed Control System Market is projected to reach USD 26.7 billion in 2028 from USD 19.9 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 6.1% according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. A distributed control system (DCS) is an industrial automation solution widely utilized in process industries. Its main function is to enable plant control through a network of supervisory and control elements distributed throughout the facility. DCS is commonly employed in industries like food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, and petrochemicals, where it efficiently manages manufacturing processes. These industries often involve continuous or complex batch-oriented production methods, and DCS effectively oversees and optimizes these processes for enhanced efficiency and productivity.



The Services segment, by component, is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Based on component, the Distributed Control System Market has been segmented into software, hardware, and services. During the forecast period, the services segment is projected to experience the highest growth in the Distributed Control System (DCS) market. DCS services encompass a wide range of offerings, such as maintenance, installation, upgrades, plant asset management, alarm management, lifecycle services, migration services, consulting, simulation, training services, and technical assistance. The growing demand for plant optimization in various industries is a significant driver for the expansion of the services segment in the DCS market. As industries strive to enhance their operational efficiency and productivity, the need for expert services to implement, maintain, and optimize DCS solutions becomes increasingly essential, contributing to the rapid growth of this segment.



The Power Generation segment, by end-use industry, is expected to be the second largest segment during the forecast period



This report segments the Distributed Control System Market based on application into eight segments: Oil & Gas, Power Generation, Chemicals, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical, Metals & Mining, Paper & Pulp, and Others. Power Generation segment is expect to hold the second largest share during the forecast period. The growth is attributed by the increasing foreign investments in upgradation and modernization of power grid infrastructure especially in Asia Pacific, North America and Europe region. The distributed control systems (DCS) plays an crucial role in this modernization effort by enabling advanced automation and control capabilities within the power grid. Further, distributed control systems are used in coal-fired power plants, gas-fired power plants, nuclear plants, hydropower plants, solar power plants, and wind power plants for process automation due to their ability to integrate PLCs, third-party controls, safety systems, and turbomachinery controls.



Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest region in the Distributed Control System Industry



Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest Distributed Control System Market during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific region, comprising major economies such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea, are witnessing significant growth for due to rapid regional industrialization, urbanization, and economic growth, which are leading to the installation of new distributed control systems. Rising investments in power generation industry is expected to support market grow in Asia Pacific as it can attribute to the increasing demand for power from various areas, which in turn increases the demand for the distributed control system. Moreover, the automation is increasing in APAC across various industries because of the rising need for high-quality products and increasing production rates.



Key Market Players:



Some of the major players in the Distributed Control System Companies are Siemens (Germany), ABB (Switzerland), Schneider Electric (France), Emerson Electric Co. (US), and Honeywell International Inc. (US). The major strategies these players adopt include new product launches, contracts, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, acquisitions, and investments & expansions.



