The Global Distributed Denial of Services (DDoS) Protection and Mitigation Market is witnessing remarkable growth owing to an increase in the demands for the products and a tremendous shift in consumer preferences. The high demand is concentrated in the European and North American countries. The report on Global Distributed Denial of Services (DDoS) Protection and Mitigation Market offers a comprehensive analysis of the recent advancements in the Distributed Denial of Services (DDoS) Protection and Mitigation industry and trends driving the growth of the market. The DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market is expected to cross USD 2.5 billion by the end of 2019 and is expected to grow with a CAGR of about 17% from 2019 to 2025.



The report offers the segmentation of the market on the basis of types, applications, and regions. The report is updated with the latest trends and economic scenario owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The impact analysis of the pandemic is described in the report. A comprehensive analysis of the present and future impact of COVID-19 on the market, along with a post-COVID-19 scenario, is included in the report.



On the basis of regional analysis, the market is segmented into key geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. According to the analysis, North America is expected to dominate the market with the highest market share. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to show a significant growth rate owing to rising development and population demands.



The market is further segmented on the basis of types and application:



Market segment based on component

Hardware Solutions

Software Solutions

Services



Market segment based on application

Network

Application

Database

Endpoint



Market segment based on deployment

On-premises

Cloud



Market segment based on the organization size

Small enterprise

Medium enterprise

Large enterprise



Market segment based on vertical

Media and entertainment sector

BFSI

Healthcare sector

Transportation

Public sector

Manufacturing sector

Retail sector

IT & Telecom sector

Energy & utilities

and others



Some of the key players operating in the Distributed Denial of Services (DDoS) Protection and Mitigation market include:



NETSCOUT (US), Akamai Technologies, Imperva, Radware, Corero Network Security, Cloudflare, Link11, Nexusguard, and others.



Beneficial Aspects of the Report:



Global and region forecast of the Distributed Denial of Services (DDoS) Protection and Mitigation market from 2020-2027

In-depth analysis of market dynamics, industry outlook, market size based on types and applications

Details of value chain analysis, supply and demand ratio, production and consumption patterns

SWOT Analysis, Porter's Five Forces Analysis, Feasibility Analysis, and Investment Return Analysis to provide a better understanding of the market and competitive players

Detailed insights on competitive landscape and emerging market trends



Research Methodology:



The market report is formulated on the basis of data obtained through extensive primary and secondary research. The data is further validated and verified by industry experts, research analysts, and professionals.The report considers regional demand and supply ratio, investments, market dynamics, capacity, end-use industry trends, and consumer behavior to generate a forecast report. The data is collected from verified sources such as government policies, regulatory published materials, journals, trade magazines, and verified data sources. The report uses advanced analytical tools such as SWOT Analysis, Porter's Five Forces Analysis, Feasibility Analysis, and Investment Return Analysis to provide an accurate insight into the market scenario and competitive landscape. This report provides beneficial information to companies and new players to make lucrative business decisions. The market estimates and forecast data have been thoroughly verified through exhaustive primary research.



