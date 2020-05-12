Distributed Energy Generation (DEG) Market to Witness Growth Acceleration During 2019-2026 - Ballard Power Systems, Capstone Turbine, Caterpillar Power Plants

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2020 -- The factors driving the market growth are an expansion in increasing technological advancements and growing demand for distributed energy generation systems. However, increasing the cost of energy generation are restraining the market.



Distributed energy generation refers to small scale energy generation units which generate electricity with the help of renewable resources such as solar, wind, etc. to provide electricity during power outages. Implementation of DEG offers power reliability, reduction in the cost of electricity and many other end-user application benefits.



Some of the key players in the Distributed Energy Generation (DEG) market are:

Ballard Power Systems Inc., Capstone Turbine Corporation, Caterpillar Power Plants, Doosan Fuel Cell America, E.ON SE, Enercon GmbH, First Solar, FuelCell Energy Inc., General Electric (GE), Rolls-Royce PLC, Siemens AG, Suzlon Energy Limited., Toyota Turbine and Systems Inc., Vestas Wind Systems A/S and Yingli Green Energy Holding Co. Ltd.



By End User, commercial & industrial segment is driven during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of solar PV modules for power generation due to their ability to provide clean and quality control is expected to propel the demand for the market. Based on geography, the Asia Pacific in the global scenario has a positive impact on the market due to lack of electricity in rural areas in emerging economies.



Major Technologies of Distributed Energy Generation (DEG) Market covered are:

Wind Turbine

Solar Photovoltaic

Reciprocating Engines

Micro Turbines

Gas & Steam Turbines

Fuel Cells

Combined Heat Power (CHP)



Major Applications of Distributed Energy Generation (DEG) Market covered are:

Off-Grid

On-Grid



Research objectives:-



– To study and analyze the global Distributed Energy Generation (DEG) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Distributed Energy Generation (DEG) market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Distributed Energy Generation (DEG) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Distributed Energy Generation (DEG) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).



In the end, Distributed Energy Generation (DEG) industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.



