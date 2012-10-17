Distributed Energy Generation Market - Global Industry Size, Market Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecasts 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/17/2012 -- Increasing demands for electrical power systems, electricity shortages, rising electricity prices, power quality problem, and rolling blackouts have caused many customers to look for alternative power sources to meet their power demands. Distributed energy resources provide best alternative for enhancement of traditional electric power grid.



The global distributed energy generation market is expected to reach the value of $141 billion at the compounded annual growth rate of 17.1 % during 2010 and 2015. Distributed energy generation industry can be categorized into two segments: renewable technologies and fuel based technologies. Both of these segments are expected to register double digit growth rate during the forecasted period.



Distributed energy generation technologies are the small scale power generation facilities intended to provide power to meet local demand. Distributed energy technologies provide small scale energy generation capacity for an array of small markets including peaking power, renewable energy generation, conversion of waste fuels to electricity, reliable and consistent energy generation, mobile electricity generation, and other applications.



Market Segmentation



- Microturbine Market

- Small Combustion Turbine Market

- Reciprocating Engine Market

- Fuel Cell Market

- PV Systems Market

- Small Wind Market

- Distributed Hydropower Market

- Worldwide Distributed Generation Market



This research report analyzes this market based on its market segments and major geographies. Geographies analyzed under this research report include North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World.



This report provides comprehensive analysis of



- Current market trends

- Market growth drivers

- Factors limiting market growth

- Market structure

- Market projections for upcoming years



This report also provides analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model, and complete company profiles of top industry players. It includes review of micro and macro factors significant with respect to existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



Major Players



Some of the key players dominating this market are Calnetix Power Solutions, Capstone Turbine International Inc., Ingersoll-Rand Energy Systems, Solar Turbines, Toyota Turbine and Systems Inc., Turbec R&D AB, Wilson Solar Power, Siemens Energy, Asian Phoenix Resources Ltd., Canyon Industries, Cargo & Kraft Turbine Sverige AB, Gilbert Gilkes & Gordon Ltd., Gugler Water Turbines GmbH, and others.



