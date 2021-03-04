Growing environmental awareness and supportive government policies regarding the installation of the systems are driving the demand of the market.
Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/04/2021 -- The global Distributed Energy Generation Market is expected to reach USD 536.56 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed due to the growing environmental awareness among consumers and supportive government policies regarding the increase of DEG installations by industrial & commercial applications or by residential. Increasing research and development for the technological advancement of the products is augmenting the demand for the industry.
The study offers a panoramic view of the market along with an accurate growth forecast of the company on both the regional and global levels. It strives to offer accurate insights into the existing competitive landscape and the ever-growing competition in the industry. It also provides an idea about the strategic initiatives undertaken by the companies to fortify their footing in the market.
Leading Market Players Profiled in the Report Include:
Ballard Power Systems Inc., Siemens AG, Caterpillar Inc., General Electric, Sharp Corporation, Suzlon Energy Ltd., Doosan Heavy Industries & Corporation, Capstone Turbine Corporation, Rolls-Royce plc. and Vestas Wind Systems A/S, among others.
The research report draws focus on the strengths and weaknesses of the key players of the market through a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to project the growth rate. The global Distributed Energy Generation market report further segments the market based on product types offered by the market, applications, and key geographies of the market. The research study assesses the market in terms of market size, volume, revenue, and share.
Emergen Research has segmented the global Distributed Energy Generation Market on the basis of Technology, Application, and region:
Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Solar PV
Wind Turbine
Fuel Cells
Diesel Gensets
Natural Gas Gensets
Gas & Steam Turbine
Others
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Industrial & Commercial
Residential
Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
North America
S
Canada
Europe
Germany
UK
France
BENELUX
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
MEA
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Objectives of the Global Distributed Energy Generation Market Study:
An in-depth study of the evolving market sectors and the growth & penetration status of the global Distributed Energy Generation market
COVID-19 Impact Analysis to highlight the major opportunities and challenges
Strategic recommendations to help readers formulate lucrative business strategies
Identification of the emerging players and their tactical approaches to expand market presence
An extensive study of the product portfolios of the major market players and their regional presence
A closer look at the strategic initiatives undertaken by the leading companies across this industry, including mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, and joint ventures
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Distributed Energy Generation Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Distributed Energy Generation Market Material Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers analysis
4.2.2.1. Growing Environmental Awareness
4.2.2.2. Reduce the emission of Greenhouse Gas (GHG)
4.2.2.3. Increasing R&D for the development of new technologies
4.2.2.4. Increasing Government schemes and initiatives
4.2.3. Market restraints analysis
4.2.3.1. Growing Budget constraints
4.2.3.2. Present challenging economic conditions due to the pandemic
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
Chapter 5. Distributed Energy Generation Market By Technology Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)
5.1. Technology Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
5.1.1. Solar PV
5.1.2. Wind Turbine
5.1.3. Fuel Cells
5.1.4. Diesel Gensets
5.1.5. Natural Gas Gensets
5.1.6. Gas & Steam Turbine
5.1.7. Others
Chapter 6. Distributed Energy Generation Market By Application Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)
6.1. Application Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
6.1.1. Industrial & Commercial
6.1.2. Residential
6.1.3. Others
CONTINUED..!!
