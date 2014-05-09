Distributed Energy Generation Systems (DEG) Market: An Overview of Growth Factors and Future Prospects

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2014 -- Distributed Energy Generation (DEG) Systems market was valued at USD 99.68 billion in 2011 and is expected to reach USD 155.86 billion in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2012 to 2018. Annual DEG installation capacity was 81,875.7 MW in 2011 and is expected to reach 180,093.6 MW in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 11.9% from 2012 to 2018.



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Energy demand has increased substantially over the past decade and is expected to increase in the next five to six years. Insufficient centralized electricity supply, paradigm shift in energy generation towards green technology, increased industry awareness coupled with revised FIT (Feed in Tariff) rates are expected to spur market growth. Failure of conventional energy generation model which incurs substantial capital investment for power generation and distribution through transmission is expected to lay groundwork for DEG systems market. Price competency in key technologies (wind turbine, solar PV, CHP, fuel cells and microturbines) is likely to attract more consumers globally thereby bolstering the market. Presently highly priced DEG systems are a key challenge for market participants; however, price moderation over the next few years is expected to help the market overcome this issue.



Crucial technology segments estimated and analyzed in this study include CHP, that accounted for over 48% of global capacity in 2011, followed by solar PV, wind turbine, reciprocating engines, micro turbines and fuel cells. The market is also segmented into on grid and off grid segments. In 2011, on grid segment dominated the DEG systems market while off grid segment accounted for just over 1% of the market. Key DEG applications include residential, buildings and institutions and commercial and industrial installations. Commercial and industrial applications dominated the market, accounting for over 74% global market in 2011.



Europe dominated the DEG systems market in and accounted for over 39% of global DEG installations in 2011. The provision of financial incentive schemes in China, India and Japan supplemented with low production cost are primary factors expected to drive the product demand in Asia Pacific. North America pioneered the solar PV technology, utilized for generating electricity. North America DEG market revenues are expected to reach USD 37.33 billion in 2018. The absence of grid connection led to generation of energy through off grid DEG systems in Africa. Growing energy demand in the Middle East and Africa is expected to fuel the growth rate of DEG systems market.



Key participants in this market include GE Energy, Siemens Energy, Caterpillar Power Plants, Mitsubishi Power Systems, Vestas, Alstom, E.On SE, and Capstone Turbine Corporation among others. The report provides an overview of these companies followed by their financial revenue, business strategies, product portfolio and recent developments.



This research analyzes and estimates the performance and installation of DEG systems in the global scenario, providing detailed trend analysis of the market by geography and comprehensive analysis of companies that are dealing in the DEG systems. The report presents a thorough assessment of the strategies followed by different stakeholders by segmenting the DEG systems market as below:



Distributed Energy Generation Systems Market: Technology Analysis



Solar photovoltaic

Combined heat and power (CHP)

Wind turbine

Reciprocating engines

Micro-turbine

Fuel cells



Distributed Energy Generation Systems Market: End User Analysis

Residential



Buildings and Institutions

Commercial and Industrial



Distributed Energy Generation Systems Market: Application Analysis



On Grid

Off Grid



Distributed Energy Generation Systems Market: Regional Analysis

North America



Europe

Asia-Pacific

MEA (Middle East & Africa)

Rest of the World (Brazil and Mexico)



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