Distribution Automation Technology - a Value-Added Dimension for a Smarter Grid - New Study Released

Fast Market Research recommends "Distribution Automation Technology - A Value-Added Dimension for a Smarter Grid" from GlobalData, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2013 -- Distribution Automation (DA) involves any automation deployed in the planning, engineering, construction, operation, and maintenance of a distribution system. It also comprises interactions with the transmission system, interconnected Distributed Energy Resources (DER), and automated interfaces with end-users (IEEE, 2009). DA uses intelligent devices on distribution and feeder lines to assist with a number of applications such as Fault Detection, Isolation, service Restoration (FDIR); feeder load balancing; Volt-Ampere Reactive (VAR) dispatch; voltage control; Conservation Voltage Control (CVR); Integrated Volt-VAR Control (IVVC); equipment condition monitoring; and remote controlled fuse saving. DA also has a number of benefits, such as control and communication interoperability, faster restoration of outages, cost savings, enhanced operational reliability, and increased energy efficiency. However, challenges include data management, communication infrastructure, interoperability issues, and electronic equipment capabilities. There are a number of upcoming DA projects, which are increasing the use of DA systems. Key players include Open Systems International (OSI), ABB, General Electric Company (GE), Advanced Control Systems, IBM, Schneider Electric, and Siemens.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
- Key applications of distribution automation.
- Major benefits involved with implementing distribution automation.
- Technical challenges involved with implementing distribution automation.
- Projects and product launches with regards to installation of distribution automation technology.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Gain insight into the key applications of distribution automation systems.
- Comprehend the benefits and technical challenges involved with distribution automation.
- Identify the distribution automation projects/pilot programs and global developments.
- Gain insight into the key players involved in distribution automation market.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Energy research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Alstom Grid (GTE) - Clean Technology - Deals and Alliances Profile
- Smart Grid Landscape in North America - Market Size, Key Issues, Regulations, Investment Analysis and Outlook to 2020
- Power Line Communication (PLC) Systems Market - Global Assessment & Forecast-(2013-2018)
- Silver Spring Networks, Inc. (SSNI) - Clean Technology - Deals and Alliances Profile
- National Grid USA - Clean Technology - Deals and Alliances Profile
- BPL Global, Ltd. - Clean Technology - Deals and Alliances Profile
- Smart Grid in Qatar - Investments, Technology Deployments, Projects and Future Plans
- Cyber Security in Smart Grid - Market Size, Key Issues, Regulations and Outlook to 2020
- Itron, Inc. (ITRI) - Clean Technology - Deals and Alliances Profile
- Power Transmission and Distribution Market to 2020 - Expansion of T&D Base to Meet Renewable Energy Targets and Replacement of Aging Infrastructure Will Present Growth Opportunities