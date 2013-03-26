Distribution Industry Creates Breakthrough Results Within 90 Days Reports Pinnacle Strategies

Plano, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/26/2013 -- To grow revenue and profit in complex and competitive global markets, distributors must be able to rapidly adjust resources to match market opportunities. Pinnacle Strategies has demonstrated global supply chain success optimizing distribution operations and warehouse capacity to drive productivity and cost savings. We help by redirecting, re-engineering, and improving distribution efficiency in manufacturing and engineering environments.



According to Mark Woeppel, President and CEO of Pinnacle Strategies, “One of our consumer products manufacturing and distribution plants realized past due deliveries dropped to zero in 90 days and stayed there. On time performance improved to 99% within the same period. Plant sales increased 44% in 8 months, and inventory reduced $30 million in 6 months.”



About Pinnacle Strategies

Pinnacle Strategies (http://www.pinnacle-strategies.com) is an international management consulting firm focused on operations management excellence. We work with organizations to increase shareholder value by developing high-performance business processes that significantly enhance productivity, reduce costs and time to market, improving profitability and accelerating sustainable growth. Pinnacle Strategies offers results-driven consulting solutions in the areas of performance management, project management, operations management, and supply chain. Pinnacle Strategies is the developer of ViewPoint a service that dramatically simplifies managing projects, enabling project teams to rapidly improve project performance. The RABIT methodology is a proprietary approach that is concentrated on implementing quick response solutions with rapid results. The RABIT methodology culminates years of practical experience and expertise in continuous improvement; it consistently delivers dramatic increases in process output to deliver solutions to industrial and manufacturing firms worldwide. Pinnacle Strategies offers results-driven consulting solutions in the areas of performance management, project management, operations management, and supply chain.



Pinnacle Strategies

http://pinnacle-strategies.com

Jennifer Thompson, Marketing Coordinator

pr@pinnacle-strategies.com

405.620.1160