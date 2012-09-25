Distributor of Quality AZEK Building Products Announces Expanded Dealer Services

Mansfield, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2012 -- Boston Cedar, a premier distributor in the Northeast U.S. of AZEK Trim, AZEK Moulding, AZEK Deck, AZEK Rail, AZEK Porch and AZEK VAST Pavers, today announced that the company will now begin to offer content-managed web site and blog templates to its independent dealer base through its value-added Information Technology services initiative.



The templates are designed specifically for Northeast retail lumber and building dealers to take advantage of Boston Cedar's experience in the optimization of web sites. They can be customized to meet the individual needs of specific businesses, and allow companies to easily add and update product and service information as well as blog content.



About AZEK Building Products

AZEK Building Products, Inc. manufactures building products such as trimboards, cornerboards, beadboard and sheets for pop-out bay and bow windows. Other AZEK applications include raised panels, dormers, soffit, products for the fabrication, OEM, and milling markets. The company also provides decking, porch flooring, railing products, in-deck storage kits, bench and planter kits, gate hardware kits, as well as adhesives and mouldings. In addition, it offers solid PVC products for use as replacements for wood in trim, moulding, decking, porch, and rail installations. The company’s products are also used in ground contact applications. Its products are sold through lumberyards in the United States and Canada. AZEK Building Products, Inc. was formerly known as Vycom Corp. and changed its name to AZEK Building Products, Inc. in November 2006. The company was founded in 1983 and is based in Scranton, Pennsylvania. It has manufacturing facilities in Scranton, Pennsylvania; Foley, Alabama; and Toronto, Canada. AZEK Building Products, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of CPG International, Inc.



