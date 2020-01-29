Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/29/2020 -- District Cooling Market is valued at USD 6.62 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 15.49 Billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 12.9% over the forecast period. Overall cost-saving and energy efficiency coupled with increased investment in infrastructure spending is likely to grow the district cooling market.



The district cooling system provides the efficient cooling and also reduces the need for air conditioner, coolers, pumps and others. It is one of the most effective and efficient and energy saving method. District cooling systems have a central cooling plant from where the cold water and air is supplied to the buildings and various campuses with the help of underground insulated transmission pipes. These cooling systems have eliminated the demand for cooling towers, chillers and others. District cooling system can runs on electricity or natural gas and it can be the new energy source other than electricity and water.



Key Players –

Some major key players for District Cooling market are Emirates Central Cooling System Corporation, National Central Cooling Company PJSC, Emirates District Cooling LLC, Shinryo Corporation, ADC Energy Systems LLC, Keppel DCHS PTE LTD, LOGSTOTR A/S, Ramboll Group A/S, SIEMENS AG, Stellar Energy, and District Cooling Company LLC among others.



Overall cost-saving and energy efficient coupled with increase investment in infrastructure spending is the key factor which helps District Cooling Market to grow.



There is an rapid increase in industrialization and urbanization among people which has increased the demand for developed infrastructure. The increase in the demand for glass exteriors in the hotels, airports, commercial complex and others which has increased the indoor temperatures and drive the growth of district cooling market. District cooling systems are energy efficient and cost efficient way to keep the buildings cool. There has been increase in green house gases which has also increased the environmental temperature and increase the demand for energy efficient and cost effective method of cooling. Furthermore, district cooling offers various advantages such as environment protection, comfort, cost and operational efficiency over the conventional cooling methods. Moreover, technological advancement in the district cooling systems is expected to create ample opportunities in the district cooling market. However, lack of public awareness is expected to hamper the growth of district cooling market over the forecast period.



Market Segmentation –

By Production Technique (Free Cooling, Absorption Cooling, Electric Chillers)



By Application (Commercial, Residential & Institutional)



