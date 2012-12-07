Ditsies.com Takes on Luxury Panty Retailers by Sending Designers to Your Bedroom- for Less

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/07/2012 -- Luxury panty retailers are shaking in their britches - and for good reason. New retailer Ditsies.com launched today, promising to revolutionize the way that women shop for and buy high-end panties– all while donating 10% of profits to women’s charities.



The first-of-its-kind monthly underwear club offers phenomenal, made-in-USA designer panties tailored to each of its members’ taste at a fraction of designer prices. Ditsies uses the same fine lace, designers, and expert seamstresses that make other high-end luxury underwear brands – but the similarities end there.



Where high-end U.S. retail brands may cost $28 or more per pair for comparable underwear, Ditsies.com has partnered with designers to deliver custom products directly to consumers for less than half the cost of its competitors. More importantly, Ditsies is using its proprietary “styling algorithm” system to match custom-designed underwear directly to customer’s needs, creating a bespoke end-user experience unmatched by any of its competitors.



“We’ve built Ditsies.com around a simple concept: delivering truly unique, incredibly high-quality underwear directly to women at a cost where everyday luxury becomes affordable,” said Jacquie Sandberg, co-founder of Ditsies.com, “We’ve removed the agonizing, irritating aspects of underwear shopping – the awkward sizing dilemmas, the endless search for value, the compromise between luxury and comfort – and created a new user experience that puts the fun back into your bedroom – or at least your underwear drawer! ”



How it works



Using the “styling algorithm” system, members indicate their style preferences including cut, colors, and size, Ditsies then goes directly to the designers and manufacturers to send undies tailored to taste.



For a monthly $12 membership, Ditsies then sends the 100% “Made-in-America” underwear directly to its customers each month. No more shopping, no more hassle – just luxury and quality for less, directly to its customers’ doors.



Undies with a cause



But Ditsies isn’t just about putting a bit more quality into its member’s underwear drawer. The company is also about women helping women. In addition to customizing style preferences, Ditsies members select among two women-oriented NGOs where 10% of profits are sent: Somaly Mam – teaching entrepreneurship to formerly exploited women, or the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.



And that social mission has caught the attention of experts in the marketing field:



“Ditsies infuses luxury, surprise, and fun into shopping for the mundane - it's a gift to yourself or to others, wrapped in a social mission you can feel good about!” said Dr Lisa Shu, Marketing professor at Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management.



Ditsies is accepting new members now, and is available throughout the continental 48 states.



Contact Mikael Hamaoui at mikael@ditsies.com 305.776.5345 for further details.



About Ditsies.com

Ditsies.com is a first-of-its-kind monthly underwear club dedicated to putting the fun and luxury back into your underwear drawer. Ditsies produces its panties using the same fine lace, designers, and expert seamstresses that make other high-end luxury underwear brands, but delivers the products at less than half the cost of its competitors. The company was co-founded by Jacquie Sandberg, graduate of Harvard Business School and the University of Virginia, and Mikael Hamaoui, a graduate of Tulane University and an alumnus of JP Morgan and BNP Paribas.



With offices in New York and Miami, Ditsies plans on “Rocking your Underworld,” and can be found at http://www.Ditsies.com.



Communications Contact:

Mikael Hamaoui

305.776.5345

mikael@ditsies.com