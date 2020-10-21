Diuretics Drugs Market Global Research and New Developments 2020 to 2030

Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2020 -- The Diuretics Drugs Market report is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.



The global diuretics market was valued at about $0.85 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $1.11 billion at a CAGR of 7.0% through 2022.



The diuretic drugs market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, APAC, Eastern Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. The APAC Market is the largest market for diuretic drugs and is expected to continue to be the largest market during the forecast period.



The increase in the renal and kidney disorder cases drives the diuretics drug market. In such cases, the kidney does not function properly increase the need for water-pills (diuretic drugs) to maintain a proper flow of urine. The rise in kidney disorders can be attributed to change in lifestyle such as consumption of unhealthy food high in calcium and other minerals. For example, according to the GBD (Global Burden Disease) 2015 study, there were around 1.2 Million people in the world who died due to kidney failure in the year 2015, a 32% rise since 2005.



The diuretic drugs market is restricted by the stringent regulatory policies governing the market. Several requirements are laid down by the regulatory bodies to manufacture, process and pack the drugs and the companies should abide by various compliances such as FDA's CGMP regulations; Compliance with European Medicines Agency Regulations, WHO Guidelines. For instance, the Current Good Manufacturing Practice (CGMP) regulations of FDA in the USA imposes several regulations under 21 CFR parts 314, 210 and 211, with respect to application and licensing of new and generic drugs, regulations for manufacturing, processing, packaging or holding of drugs, and requirements for finished pharmaceuticals respectively. These regulations negatively impact the growth of the market.



Markets Covered: 1) By Type: Osmotic Diuretics, Carbonic Anhydrase Inhibitors, Loop Diuretics, Thiazides & Thiazide-Like Diuretics, Aldosterone Antagonists 2) By Application: Hypertension, Glaucoma, Heart Failure, Kidney Stones 3) By Distribution: Hospital Pharmacies, Independent Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Drug Stores, Online Pharmacies 4) By Route of Administration: Intravenous, Oral



Companies Mentioned: Merck & Co., Meda Manufacturing GmbH, Pfizer Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Roche



Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA



Regions: Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa



Time series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.



Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita, Diuretics Drugs indicators comparison.



What are the market factors that are explained in the report?



-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.



-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.



-Analytical Tools: The Global Diuretics Drugs Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.



