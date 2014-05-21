Divas and Dolls Fitness Celebrates Their Grand Opening: Woman-Owned Fitness Company Experiences Rapid Growth

Temple Hills, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2014 -- On Saturday, May 31, 2014, Divas and Dolls Fitness, a fitness company specializing in alternative fitness classes and exotic-aerobics, announced that they will be having their official grand opening celebration from 10AM-5PM at their new studio location. After starting out as a mobile fitness company, Divas and Dolls Fitness is seeing rapid growth with their follower base reaching an all-time high this month. Many of Divas and Dolls Fitness’s loyal followers have lost weight, have new-found energy and continue to keep the weight off.



Of the company’s recent expansion success, Divas and Dolls’s CEO Krystal Pillow said, “Opening our first location just 1 year after starting our first mobile class has been one of my proudest moments. We have the most knowledgeable, caring and motivating instructors in the business. We also have the most dedicated clients that can achieve any goal they set out to accomplish. Fitness studios and trainers are everywhere but the atmosphere that is created within our walls is unconventional, inspirational, and fun regardless of your age, size or fitness level.”



To gain this momentous following, Divas and Dolls Fitness planned and executed the following tactics:



After teaching several classes, they used word-of-mouth marketing tactics to spread the word. Happy clients have been the key to growing their fitness family.



By becoming deeply rooted within the community, Divas and Dolls Fitness was able to provide services that were lacking or non-existent in the area.



About Divas and Dolls Fitness

Divas and Dolls Fitness is a fitness company based in Temple Hills, MD. Founded in 2012, Divas and Dolls has helped its clientele lose over 5,000 pounds collectively using alternative fitness classes. Divas and Dolls Fitness continues to be an industry leader by promoting community wellness.