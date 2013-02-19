Dive Charter Boats Plymouth indeep.co.uk Are Proud to Announce Their New Dive Charter Boat Service

Plymouth, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/19/2013 -- In Deep Diving Centre are proud to announce that their In Deep 2013 Dive charter package has been a tremendous success with customers. For just a mere £160.00 per person, diving enthusiasts can enjoy an all-inclusive 2-day diving weekend. The weekend includes air fills, a waterside B&B and one free place for a staff member.



Based in the heart of Plymouth, one of the most renown diving locations in the South West of the UK, In Deep Diving Centre have truly emerged as one of the leading diving centres in the local area. As a business, In Deep Diving Centre runs two 38 feet hard boats, both equipped with diver lifts for 2013. In addition, In Deep Diving Centre take all of their divers to famous sites, such as the Scylla, Rosehill, Persier and other famous locations where visibility often exceeds 20 metres.



The inclusion of an all inclusive weekend package gives UK consumers the hottest chance ever to experience diving at it’s finest. Along the trip, customers will experience two dives, two air fills and outstanding B&B accommodation. The minimum group size for the excursion is 10-persons, although In Deep Diving Centre often combines parties to fill the boats.



To learn more about the exclusive 2013 diving package offered by In Deep Diving Centre, head over to: http://www.indeep.co.uk/



In Deep Diving Centre

Mount Batten Centre

70 Lawrence Road

Mount Batten, Plymouth

PL9 9SJ

Email: info@indeep.co.uk

http://www.indeep.co.uk/



Telephone:

01752 405400

08000 842840

07976 264253