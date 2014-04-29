Dive Into the Dandyland Diaries, A Witty, Joyful and Decidedly Sensual Memoir About Divorce, BDSM and Everything in Between

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2014 -- After thirteen years of marriage, the last thing D.M. Dewey expected to happen was her husband telling her “it’s over”. But it did, and what Dewey did next would surprise even the most seasoned reader.



That is, Dewey moved to Los Angeles and became a Dominatrix…



In her provocative, raw and intelligent new book, ‘Dandyland Diaries’, Dewey sheds the misconceptions about BDSM and invites Christian Grey to put it away already – in ‘Dandyland’, women rule and men do the dishes. This isn’t typical erotica – something fans are already showing they find refreshing, as ‘Dandyland Diaries’ climbs the Amazon best-seller charts with record speed.



“This isn’t your tired ‘tie me and up and spank me’ book,” says Dewey. “It isn’t fantasy. This is all real. I always try to write from a place of complete honesty. That way, I can take the reader along with me and show them what it’s really like to be a Dominatrix. Perhaps BDSM isn’t for everyone but let’s face it, every single person out there is just a little bit curious…”



Official Synopsis:



Steal a peek into the forbidden world of BDSM through the eyes of a new lifestyle Dominatrix. The stories are true. The journey is real. Follow Goddess SinPlay, a once obedient happy housewife, as she stumbles her way through the twists and turns of life while learning the importance of being true to herself. Gavin came to her like a dream and left like a whisper but would she have changed her time with him if she had known? Nothing is forever. Nothing comes easy. Nothing is as it seems.



In the short time since its release, ‘Dandyland Diaries’ has earned a five-star-rating on Amazon and rave reviews.



“When it comes to erotica, I like mine witty as well as wet and wild. For me, it has to feel grounded in some semblance of reality, which Dandyland Diaries are! They are true journeys into the BDSM world of which I only read about and the author lives. Let's just say this mistress is a natural. I can't wait for the new books! Keep 'em "coming" Mistress,” wrote Rebecca Blasband.



Calling the book, “a must-read”, Madame Beatrice wrote: “Being a ProDomme, it is rare that I find something new, something fresh, or something written in a way that causes me to question and examine myself, as a Dominant, yet this book fits the bill. DD forced me to take a long look at my own journey. It is accessible, entertaining, and written from the gut.”



“I enjoyed her initiation into the world of BDSM and all the vulnerability and learning about herself and this dark and mysterious new world. Interlaced with her new surroundings she goes into her past and exposes the cracking of her shell, so to speak. The unraveling of her life and how she is where she is today as a result. I thoroughly anticipate and hope there is a second novel as I want to know what happens to her,” wrote Pippi.



As for Dewey, she’s hard at work on her next projects.



“My new company, It’s a Dandy! LLC will be opening soon, and currently we’re designing a line of adult toys to go with the book series,” says the author. “I’m also writing ‘Dirty Deeds’ in the Dandyland Diaries series, which will be released mid-Spring. The response so far has been tremendous, and I think it shows that readers want a little realism with their kink - they want to know what it’s really like, and they know – I can show them.”



For more information about D.M. Dewey and to read more of her writings, visit her official website.



‘Dandyland Diaries’ is available now: http://amzn.to/1nKmWOt



Stay connected with D.M. Dewey on social media through Facebook and Twitter.



About D.M. Dewey

D.M. Dewey is a fresh face in the taboo world of the fetish community. She has a biting humor and a quick wit. D.M.'s favorite quote ever said about her is "I love all of your stories, 'cause they all sound like lies!" D.M. Dewey resides in Los Angeles with her little crazy faced dog Charlie.