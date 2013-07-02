Dive Mulege Now Offers Speargun Rentals and Spearfishing Tours for All Skill Levels

Mulege, Mexico -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2013 -- Mulege travelers can rejoice as the Baja sport fishing and adventure tour service provider, Dive Mulege is now offering spearfishing tours amid great diving conditions and different varieties of large fish. The company is also providing spear gun rentals that are suitable for people with different skill levels.



Travelers can take part in guided spearfishing tours by using quality spearfishing rental equipment. They can take these guns while going out on a trip of spearfishing in the sea of Cortez that is known as one of the best locations for spearfishing. Riffe and Imerision are included among the line of rental guns. The adventure is inclusive of guided tours to the best of spearfishing locations around Mulege such as Isla de Tortuga, Isla Santa Ynez, Isla San Marcos and San Nicholas.



A spokesperson of Dive Mulege says, “Being one of the best Baja fishing tour organizers, we take pride in introducing spearfishing trips where you can find variety of species such as Grouper, Yellowtail, Dorado, Pargo, Amberjack, Sailfish, Cabria, White Sea Bass and Marlin. We are also supplying speargun rentals for both pro and novices considering their needs,”



The spearfishing trips are available from as short as four hours to two days. The team of Dive Mulege has their representatives meet the clients at the hotels/rental house and provide them with round trip transportation to the boat. These diving tours are also inclusive of lunch, drinks and snacks.



“You get free transportation while opting for one our Dive Mulege packages. All packages are inclusive with round trip transportation from the Loreto airport to your accommodations.



“Sea of Cortez always excites me and the spearfishing packages over there at Dive Mulege are fabulous. I am going to book and take part in the adventure soon,” says Vicky Gibson, California.



The crew of Dive Mulege also offers other services such as whale shark tours, fishing charter, scuba dive and snorkel programs and vacation rental packages.



An avid traveler of Mexico, Robert, started Dive Mulege. The company provides exciting diving experience along with spearfishing and other water based adventure sports.



For more information visit: http://www.divemulege.com/.



