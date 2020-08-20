Diversification in Chinese Acetic Anhydride Industry to Drive Global Demand

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2020 -- Prismane Consulting is pleased to publish its Acetic Anhydride Market Study Report and Techno-Commercial Market Model.



Acetic anhydride is a colorless, combustible liquid that has smells strongly of acetic acid. Majority of the acetic anhydride produce is via the ketene route where acetic acid is dehydrated to form ketone, which is further reacted with another molecule of acetic acid. Methyl acetate carbonylation is another preferred route.

Cellulose acetate is the foremost outlet of acetic anhydride which is used in cigarette filter tow followed by photographic films, textiles & apparel, and tapes & labels. Acetic Anhydride is also a key raw material in the pharmaceutical industry, for manufacturing acetaminophen, aspirin, and other active pharmaceutical ingredients. Tetraacetylethylenediamine (TAED), flavors& fragrances, polymer applications like liquid crystal polymers (LCP), polytetramethylene ether glycol (PTMEG), polyacetals are other key acetic anhydride applications.



As per Prismane Consulting's acetic anhydride market model, the global acetic anhydride demand has been impacted owing to decreasing demand from the cellulose acetate flakes, which accounts for over 60% of global consumption. Cellulose acetate flakes are widely used in filter tow cigarette applications. Government bans and stringent policies related to smoking in developed economies along with the introduction of electronic cigarettes and rising emergence of smokeless products are some of the key factors hampering acetic anhydride demand growth.

In Prismane Consulting's Global Acetic Anhydride market report, we have analyzed the historic and current market situation of Acetic Anhydride across several applications. Plant capacity expansions, force majeures, de-bottlenecks, plant shutdowns and investments have been considered in the report. According to Prismane Consulting's Global Acetic Anhydride Market model, the demand of Acetic Anhydride is forecast to grow over the long-term at around 1.5% per annum.



