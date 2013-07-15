Diversified Electronics- Suntech Power Holdings Co., Ltd. (ADR) (NYSE:STP), Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RVLT), Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW), UniPixel Inc (NASDAQ:UNXL)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/15/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Suntech Power Holdings Co., Ltd. (ADR) (NYSE:STP), Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RVLT), Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW), UniPixel Inc (NASDAQ:UNXL)



Suntech Power Holdings Co., Ltd. (ADR) (NYSE:STP) opened at the price of $1.21, along with touched its highest price of the day at $1.38 recently. The stock is trading at the price of $1.34 by scoring +16.10% at 1:46PM.



The stock’s previous performance of one month showed that it gained almost 39.44%. In the previous 3 months it scored +131.03%. During its current trading session, the stock gained a volume of 8.40M shares up-till now, which is higher than its average volume of 2.64M shares. Suntech Power Holdings Co., Ltd. (Suntech) is a solar energy company. Suntech is principally engaged in the design, development, manufacturing and marketing of photovoltaic (PV) products and also provides engineering, procurement and construction services to building solar power systems using its own solar modules for residential.



Will STP Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RVLT) stock recently hit highest its price at $5.41, starting its day trade with a price of $4.59 and reported an a increase of +16.56. Its most recent trading price was $5.18 at 1:48 PM. 52 week price range of the company is $0.11 - $5.41, while today, up until 1:48PM, its minimum price was $4.56. Revolution Lighting recently added a volume of 3.64million shares, versus its average volume of 1.22 million shares. Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc., formerly Nexxus Lighting, Inc., designs, manufacture, market and sells commercial grade, light emitting diode (LED) replacement light bulbs and LED-based signage, channel letter and contour lighting products.



For How Long RVLT Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) remained among the bulls of the day during the early hours of trading, as it went up 0.73.% recently. Beta value of the stock remained at 1.44 points.



During the last 5 day’s it gained 4.27%, while its last one month’s performance stands at + 1.47%. The company’s traded volume is 3.05M shares, as compared to its average volume of 10.67M shares. Corning Incorporated (Corning) is a global, technology-based corporation. The Company operates in five segments: Display Technologies, Telecommunications, Environmental Technologies, Specialty Materials and Life Sciences. During the year ended December 31, 2011



Will GLW Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



UniPixel Inc (NASDAQ:UNXL) along with the exchange price of $15.03 up till now while its introductory price for today was $15.14.



Company’s 6 month’s performance gave a bright outlook overview as it declined -7.52% while in its last 5 days its performance remained in the green with the improvement of 5.88%. Today, up until 1:52PM, its minimum price was $14.40. Attitude Drinks recently added a volume of 2.79M shares, versus its average volume of 1.69M shares. Uni-Pixel, Inc. (Uni-Pixel) is a production-stage company delivering its Performance Engineered Film (PEF) to the display, touch screen and flexible electronics markets. The Company has developed thin film high volume roll to roll or continuous flow manufacturing process.



Is UNXL a Solid Investment at These Levels? Read This Report For Details



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/