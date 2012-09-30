Diversified Marketing Efforts Increase Demand for Product Flags

Carlsbad, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2012 -- Flags.co, a successful online flag distributor, has experienced recent growth as companies look to new marketing approaches and product displays that involve flags. Despite a recovering economy, many companies hard-hit by the recession are increasing marketing efforts to gain new customers and maintain market share. Flags.co offers all types and styles of product flags to support businesses across a range of prominent industries.



The President of Flags.co understands the impact visual pieces can have on a business. “Flags are an ideal way to draw in customers and promote specials or specific products.” He added, “Custom flags are a unique way to engage a target audience at a reasonable cost.”



Flags.co offers patriotic flags, as well as flags that can be designed for all types of businesses and events. Popular categories include: patriotic flags, salon flags, real estate flags, flooring flags, Spanish language flags, and auto sales flags. Custom designs are also available. Flags are offered in many colors and patterns, and can include custom text and fonts. Customers can also purchase the products necessary to display their flags in different manners, with poles or on the ground.



About Flags.co

Based in Carlsbad, Calif., Flags.co is a leading online flag distributor specializing in custom flags and flag equipment. The company offers a wide range of styles and categories of promotional and informational flags. For more information, visit: http://www.flags.co.