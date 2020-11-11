Diversified Rack and Shelving Offers Business Owners New and Used Mezzanines

East Windsor, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/11/2020 -- New business owners searching for a way to increase their warehouse storage space or organization should consider a mezzanine form Diversified Rack and Shelving. With over 30 years of experience supplying industrial racks and shelving to business owners across Pennsylvania and New Jersey, Diversified Rack and Shelving has a wide range of new and used solutions for new business owners.



A new mezzanine can add a wide range of solutions for business owners facing special needs. A mezzanine can create a new storage space when floor space is limited, as well as a range of organizational needs.



Though there are plenty of uses for mezzanines, new models can be prohibitively expensive for new business owners who are still starting their operations. Diversified Rack and Shelving offers used mezzanine options that meet the same safety standards as newer models without the price tag of a new mezzanine in PA. This provides business owners with the storage space they need without sacrificing quality.



Now is the perfect time for new business owners to assess their organization and storage needs and learn more about how a new or used mezzanine can help their business grow in 2021. Anyone interested in learning more about the new and used mezzanines in NJ from Diversified Rack and Shelving is encouraged to give their team a call today at 800-653-2031. More information can also be found at https://www.diversifiedrack.com/, where interested parties can read more about currently available models and fill out a contact request form.



About Diversified Rack & Shelving, Inc.

Diversified Rack & Shelving, Inc. distributes a range of new and used materials handling supplies to businesses in New Jersey and throughout the country. Their products include pallet racks, shelving, mezzanines, conveyors, skate wheels, dock equipment, carousels, and more. The company also offers complete installation and maintenance services, and warehouse design.



For more information, visit http://www.diversifiedrack.com.