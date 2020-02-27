Diversified Rack Offers New and Used Wire Shelving

East Windsor, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/27/2020 -- Diversified Rack offers a range of new and used wire shelving options for businesses across the US. As the most reputable provider of mezzanines, conveyors, carousels, and wire shelving in NY, their team has recently advised on the benefits that wire shelves offer for commercial enterprises as a cost-effective alternative to hardwood and other types of materials.



Wire shelves are incredibly versatile and come in a variety of forms and styles. Not only are they highly functional, but they utilize slider hanging rods to make it easier to store products neatly and in accessible spaces. Multiple tiers of shelving combinations can help to make organization and efficiency much simpler in large warehouses. This benefits both staff and supervisors since their stock becomes more manageable and they gain the ability to make use of all the space that is available.



As workers become familiar with their new storage systems, it often becomes apparent that adjustments can be made to maximize functionality. Wire shelving systems are much easier to reconfigure than hardwood systems that have been custom-built and permanently installed. Therefore, if any alterations are required to increase space, stock more items, or manage stock, they can be implemented efficiently and cost-effectively.



Whereas hardwood shelves can become dented or scuffed — requiring staining, sanding, or repair — wire shelves rarely need maintenance. Additionally, they are element- and environment-proof. This is great for businesses that are located in regions that suffer from extreme weather conditions, as wire shelves retain their integrity for multiple years. Finally, wire shelves can be installed at a fraction of the cost of wooden shelving, making them affordable and accessible to businesses of all sizes.



For additional information, or to discuss wire mesh decks or warehouse design solutions, visit http://www.diversifiedrack.com today.



About Diversified Rack & Shelving, Inc.

Diversified Rack & Shelving, Inc. distributes a range of new and used materials handling supplies to businesses in New Jersey and throughout the country. Their products include pallet racks, shelving, mezzanines, conveyors, skate wheels, dock equipment, carousels, and more. The company also offers complete installation and maintenance services, and warehouse design.



For more information, visit http://www.diversifiedrack.com.