Diversified Rack Outlines Benefits of Adding Cantilever Racks to Storage Systems

East Windsor, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/26/2020 -- Diversified Rack knows that facility managers are always on the lookout for innovative ways to cut costs and boost efficiency in the workplace. When it comes to improving a facility's productivity, this company's cantilever racks near PA offer several advantages and uses that other standard shelving solutions are hard-pressed to provide.



The essential design of cantilever racks includes two smaller racks on each side of a long I-beam, with nothing sitting directly above it and no traditional "shelf" to speak of. This open style allows workers to quickly and easily access items, especially on higher shelves with forklifts. These racks allow for a high degree of item placement and retrieval options, meaning more SKUs and relevant items can be exposed without workers running the risk of burying them behind non-essentials they are not able to set back farther.



Cantilevers are ideal for storing items like steel racks, beams, pieces of lumber, piping, and more. Brace sets can be installed under the arms to provide a solid deck, so weighty items like furniture or roll forming sheet metal can stand on the racks. While these items are difficult to move and can be cumbersome when it comes to placing them on traditional shelving and rack solutions, cantilevers are ideal for tall, skinnier items that need to be kept off of the floor.



Since cantilever racks allow for accessible item storage and handling, parts can be easily located in a shorter amount of time. They are painless to install and provide lots of adaptability and functionality to most existing storage systems.



For more information about this company's u sed cantilever racks in NJ, contact Diversified Rack today!



About Diversified Rack & Shelving, Inc.

Diversified Rack & Shelving, Inc. distributes a range of new and used materials handling supplies to businesses in New Jersey and throughout the country. Their products include pallet racks, shelving, mezzanines, conveyors, skate wheels, dock equipment, carousels, and more. The company also offers complete installation and maintenance services, and warehouse design.



For more information, visit http://www.diversifiedrack.com.