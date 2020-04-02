Diversified Rack & Shelving Breaks Down the Three Main Types of Pallet Racks and Their Strengths

East Windsor, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/02/2020 -- Pallet racks are an essential part of any warehouse or other storage facility. They are widely considered the most efficient way to utilize storage space. On a pallet rack, palletized goods are stored in multi-level horizontal rows. This significantly increases the "storage density," or the amount of material that can safely be stored in a given space. Pallet racks are generally grouped into three main categories: hook and slot, teardrop, and bolted beam. Diversified Rack & Shelving has a wide range of options when selecting new or used pallet racks in PA.



Hook and slot racks are very versatile and offer the greatest range of vertical adjustability. The name "hook and slot" refers to the automatic lock system by which the horizontal beams are connected to their support columns. Hook and slot racks come in a variety of sizes and capacities to meet the needs of different storage facilities.



"Teardrop" pallet racks are named for the shape of the holes on their upright support columns. The columns are connected to horizontal beams via mounting clips that are fastened through the uniquely shaped holes. These mounting clips make it easy to adjust the rack's height and load capacity.



Bolted beam racks typically have the highest load-bearing capacity of the three main types. While their structure is similar to teardrop pallets, they use bolts rather than mounting clips to attach the horizontal beams to the columns.



"Push back" racking is especially useful for warehouses where space is a priority. This type of rack allows for the storage of palletized goods up to 6 feet deep on either side of the central aisle, which increases storage density. There are different sizes available for push back racking that can fit a wide range of storage needs.



