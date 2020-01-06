Diversified Rack & Shelving, Inc. Offers Warehouse Design Services

East Windsor, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/06/2020 -- For commercial businesses looking to make their warehouses more cost-effective, productive, and efficient, Diversified Rack & Shelving, Inc. provides customized warehouse design services. As the leading providers of drive-in racking systems and shelving installation in NY, the family-owned and operated business has been helping businesses to enhance their storage space areas for almost thirty years.



A typical warehouse design project from Diversified Rack & Shelving, Inc. includes the creation of drawings for projects and proposals, the gathering of detailed product information, and submission of weight requirements and accurate information for any certifications required. Their team also obtain permits for all installations, coordinate project activities with customers, contractors, and installers, and schedule inspections.



At the start of the design project, their CAD department prepares the preliminary floor plans and layout with the information provided by either the customer or salesperson. Next, they consult with the customer to determine spatial and functional requirements so that they can maximize the use of all available warehouse space. Next, their expert knowledge of construction procedures, zoning, building codes, and the characteristics of warehouse structure are applied to determine critical elements of each project.



During and after installation, they coordinate with shop managers, contractors, customers, sales representatives, and township officials. Schedules are updated and reviewed to prioritize assignments, making the entire redesign process streamlined and synergized. Finally, once all inspections are complete and the final installations are implemented, there is a final inspection to check for any corrections and finalize any outstanding payments.



About Diversified Rack & Shelving, Inc.

Diversified Rack & Shelving, Inc. distributes a range of new and used materials handling supplies to businesses in New Jersey and throughout the country. Their products include pallet racks, shelving, mezzanines, conveyors, skate wheels, dock equipment, carousels, and more. The company also offers complete installation and maintenance services, and warehouse design.



