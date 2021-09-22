Diversifying the Workforce Through New Technology

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/22/2021 -- The advantages of technology are not exactly unknown to those in industrial engineering jobs in USA today. However, as manufacturing leaders are now dealing with one of the most mobile and adaptable workforces in history, many have called for a closer look at the way technology could be used to open up workplaces to those with disabilities. Employment rates for adults with disabilities are historically low and especially so in manufacturing and engineering roles where there may be an element of physical labour required or little room for accommodating visual or hearing impairments. Now, however, we have the technology available to make every workforce much more inclusive and industry leaders are being called on to set an example of how this can be done. From mobile computers to robotic assist devices and voice picking there are many different options available. And this isn't just about making workforces more accessible to box tick but giving organizations opportunities to enjoy the many advantages that a more diverse workforce can bring.



LVI Associates is a leading specialist recruiter in all areas of engineering and infrastructure, including industrial engineering jobs in USA. The firm has established a nationwide reach that extends across the USA, to major cities including New York, Chicago, Boston, Dallas, Charlotte, Los Angeles and San Francisco. A combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions enables LVI Associates to support businesses that are keen to find the next generation of innovative talent - and to diversify existing workforces - as well as being a vital channel for talented people of all abilities looking to take a career-defining next step. The firm has established a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals and nurtured links with companies of all types across the country, from big household names through to start-ups that are seeking to evolve and disrupt in their field.



The team at LVI Associates knows that talent drives growth, which is why the firm invests heavily in its own people. Consultants receive regular ongoing training and focus on developing areas of expertise as well as an in-depth understanding of the market. All work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies and are always at the cutting edge of new developments. LVI Associates also has the unique advantage of being internationally connected and part of a 1,000+ strong global workforce. This considerably extends the business' reach, as well as the outcomes that can be achieved for clients. The firm is also the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. There are currently many different roles available via the firm today, including industrial engineering jobs in USA and positions across many areas of engineering and infrastructure. These include Segment Sales Manager [Building Services], Roadway Project Engineer and Licensed Forensic Engineer.



"As many sectors have recovered from the uncertainty faced in 2020, hiring has accelerated rapidly over the course of 2021. The talent market is more competitive than ever, and we remain committed to helping clients solve one of the top business challenges: talent," commented Kieran Behan, Managing Director at LVI Associates. He went on to say, "We're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



About LVI Associates USA

LVI Associates USA is focused on creating strong links between the right candidates and businesses to enable the infrastructure sector to continue to develop and grow no matter what the current climate.