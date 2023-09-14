Diversity Recruiting Software Market Is Booming Worldwide : SeekOut, Eightfold.ai, Entelo, Plum

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/14/2023 -- Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Diversity Recruiting Software Market 2023-2028. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Diversity Recruiting Software market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.



Major players profiled in the study are:

Entelo (United States), Plum (Canada), SeekOut (United States), Eightfold.ai (United States), Triplebyte (United States), Cangrade (United States), Hiretual (United States), Ideal (Canada), Hired (United States), Pymetrics (United States),



Scope of the Report of Diversity Recruiting Software

Diversity recruiting software allows companies to industrialize the procedure of manually sourcing qualified applicant pools for current and future openings. This software benefits HR personnel, hiring managers, and recruitment industry experts to remove unconscious bias throughout the recruiting process. Diversity recruiting software employs artificial intelligence to enhance job descriptions, identify qualified candidates, and exportation full candidate profiles, among other tasks.



In Nov 2019, Headstart is leading diversity recruiting solution announced USD 7 Mn with the collaboration of Accenture in the United States region. This investment is led by FoundersX, the Silicon Valley VC specializing in AI. Through this initiative, the company is becoming more competitive in the market, and gain more market share.



The Global Diversity Recruiting Software Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Cloud-Based, Web-Based), End Users (Staffing and Recruiting, Computer Software, IT, Human Resources, Others), Category (Recruiting Automation, Diversity Recruiting, Talent Intelligence), Organizations Size (Small and Medium Size Organizations, Large Size Organizations)



Market Opportunities:

- Implementation of Advanced Technologies Such as Big Data, Predictive Analytics and Blockchain



Market Drivers:

- Continuous Changes in Workforce Requirement

- Growing Requirement for Enhanced Communication by Recruiters



Market Trend:

- Mounting Adoption for Cost-Effective Recruitment Methods

- Enterprise Brand Exposure as Software Offer Good Platform



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



