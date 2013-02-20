Diversity Target Offers Specialized Street Marketing Strategies

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/20/2013 -- Diversity Target is accredited with being possibly the only Ethnical Street Marketing agency present in the UK. They are specialized in handling multicultural consumers and using mobile advertising techniques to get their customers’ brands noticed. It is a proven fact that mobile advertising helps in making a brand known, talked about, and trusted in the streets. Diversity Targets aims to ensure that the brand is taken to where the audience is.



Diversity Target develops street advertising in London campaigns by making use of mobile billboards. The billboards impressions are visible all over London either by using advertising scooters, advertising bikes or advertising vans. ‘We go just about anywhere your customers are to deliver your message’ states the company. Diversity Target sets out to see that their ethnic consumer’s brands are studied. Based on different ethnical backgrounds, the company aims to reach the desired products/services to the targeted consumers anywhere in London. Street advertising in London is supposedly the best and most affordable way to do so.



“Our main focus is to give you a deeper connection with your audience by taking your advertising product, service or message right in front of your target with cost-effective and eye-catching street marketing solutions” says Diversity Target also commenting that they use coupons and gift vouchers to encourage people to try out the brand. Outdoor advertising, according to the company, can impart to the brand two essential keys to make their businesses better - Familiarity and Trust.



Outdoor advertising is far less costly when compared with TV or Radio advertising. Diversity Target uses inflatable billboards, ad walkers, ad-segways and street cycle teams to take the names of the brands to every nook and corner of London. ‘Street advertising is non traditional. This difference can get the advertisements noticed’ quotes the company official. Diversity Target uses attractive billboards and lights to get their ads noticed while Street advertising London.



This clearly gives deeper connections to the brand owners, enlightening more and more people about the brands with the ad being a topic of discussion in the streets.



Diversity Target describes itself as a family of people united by a shared commitment of offering expertise in reaching customers by using mobile billboards campaigns. The company has a team of committed people offering great customer service and support to their clients. Utilising the potential of outdoor advertising, Diversity Target can get the news of a brand anywhere and everywhere in London.



