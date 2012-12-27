Divine Amalfi Villas Partners with the American Red Cross for Hurricane Sandy Relief

Bridgeport, CT -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/27/2012 -- Divine Amalfi Villas co-hosted a fundraiser for the American Red Cross to provide Hurricane Sandy relief for Fairfield County, CT on November 30, 2012.



“Recovering from Sandy”, as the event came to be called, combined local residents, fundraisers, and musicians at the Circolo Sportivo Italian American Club in Bridgeport, CT. According to Divine Amalfi Villas owner Jennifer Galletti, “The members and families were incredibly supportive.”



Sponsored by James Sgandurra, CPA and Divine Amalfi Villas, the festivities included such entertainers as singers Tony Riccio, Michael Rea, and Orrin Bolton. In addition, World Champion Accordion Player Cory Pesaturo and Illusionist David Martin wowed attendees with their contributions.



“It was a lively and spirited night. People volunteered and donated. It was one of those rare evenings of friends being reunited, new ones being formed, and a whole community growing stronger by helping those who had lost so much. The outpouring of compassion from the people and businesses that came together made the night a success” – Jennifer Galletti



Divine Amalfi Villas wishes to offer a very special thanks to Peg Sheehy, the Arduini Family, Regina Vey, Stephanie Barnes, Erin Sheehy, and the Circolo Sportivo Italian American Club. Also in attendance were VIP participants US Senator Richard Blumenthal and First Selectman of Fairfield Mike Tretreau.



For more details about upcoming Divine Amalfi Villas events, visit http://www.divineamalfivillas.com/ Or you can check out our Facebook and Twitter pages.



Contact:

Divine Amalfi Villas

Jennifer Galletti, Owner

info@divineamalfivillas.com

203.212.8310