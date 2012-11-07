Divine Elements Health Centre Officially One of Best Naturopathic Clinics in Vancouver

Vancouver, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/07/2012 -- The Divine Elements Health Centre has officially been named one of the very best Naturopathic clinics in Vancouver at the 2012 Georgia Straight Magazine Best of Vancouver Awards. The award-­?winning Naturopathic clinic, based in the heart of Kitsilano’s ‘healing block’ in West Broadway, was named third best naturopathic clinic by readers of the magazine, who chose Divine Elements for its holistic approach to healing, which makes use of Western medicine whilst including ancient, lab-­?tested practices to treat the body as a whole.



Divine Elements is led by husband-­?and-­?wife-­?team Dr Sonya and Dr Nicholas Jensen, both of whom have extensive training from the Boucher Institute of Naturopathic Medicine. Since opening the practice in 2009, the couple has made use of the Ayurvedic diet and lifestyle practices – a traditional system of Indian medicine – as well modern treatments such as Neural Prolotherapy which involves a series of injections with a glucose solution just under the surface of the skin, and which is recommended at the clinic for those suffering from chronic illness and pain. Techniques and practices at Divine Elements can have drastic effects improving fertility and hormonal imbalances as well.



Dr Sonya and Dr Nicholas Jensen said: “We believe everyone would greatly benefit from visiting a Naturopathic Doctor,” adding, “being healthy isn’t just living without symptoms of sickness; it’s about feeling and living with abundance and vitality.”



Divine Elements Health Centre was named one of Vancouver’s best by readers of The Georgia Straight Magazine, a popular Canadian publication which was founded in 1967. Every year, the magazine runs its famous ‘Best of Vancouver’ awards, in which it asks its readership of more than 800,000 people per week for the very best services, places and businesses that make Vancouver “such a unique place to live”. 2012 saw the 17th edition of the annual awards.



Contact Information

Divine Elements Health Centre

2689 West Broadway, Vancouver, BC V6K 2G2

Phone: 604-­?568-­?3735

http://www.divineelements.ca