Divine Love For The Soul God's Gift of Love International Writers to Convene on the Sunshine Coast for Book Signing

Sunshine Coast, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/16/2012 -- Joining the Fikes to discuss and sign the book will be international writers Joan Warden and Holly Bianco of California, Ruth Duvall and Gregory Boster, LMT of Florida, Dr. Michael Nedbal and Rev. Carolyn Stokes of Hawaii, Rev. David R. Lampron of New Jersey and Kathryn Deutschmann of B.C.



"Editing and compiling this spiritual anthology was a pleasure," says Joan Warden. "I look forward to getting together again with many of the writers who have been friends for years. I know that sharing all of our stories with others will be a joy."



Al Fike adds, "For years I have kept my personal spiritual experiences to myself and only told close friends who had an understanding of such matters. My encounters with God and His Angels have had a profound effect on my life and to share them with others in a casual way felt like giving away a personal treasure. Little did I know that in my latter years, I would be telling the world through the book, Divine Love for the Soul,' about these beautiful blessings. I suppose as one gets older there is less thought to what others may think and more appreciation to what a gift these blessed experiences have been and along with others who are brave and loving enough to reveal their profound callings to God, I consider it a privilege to share my stories."



"Divine Love for the Soul contains powerful personal stories from people connecting with God on a soul level," explains Dr. Michael Nedbal. "With authors from all over the world - this isn’t a local phenomena. God is showing Himself to souls who are ready and asking to know His Truths. I have been asked by readers if the stories that I have described are true. I can say wholeheartedly that they are not fiction but are 100% based in reality. These stories actually happened. If Divine Love for the Soul has found its way into your hands, you owe it to yourself to learn the truth of who you really are and your relationship to our Heavenly Father, who Loves you."



Divine Love for the Soul: God’s Gift of Love can be purchased from Amazon in both electronic and print formats.



The book’s official website can be found at: http://www.divineloveforthesoul.com Book excerpts may be previewed at: http://divineloveforthesoul.blogspot.com



Publisher: CreateSpace (April 1, 2012)



ISBN-10: 1475062400



ISBN-13: 978-1475062403



About Joan Warden

Joan Warden began writing as a hobby and contributed over a hundred guest commentaries, letters to the editor, several magazine and yearly publication articles, which were periodically published in her local newspaper from 1998-2009.



She has edited three books and regularly contributes to internet forums sharing her knowledge of God’s Divine Love. Joan has been a follower of Jesus’ teachings for over 30 years and possesses the spiritual gift of automatic writing.



She has created youtube videos and blogs, Divine Love Soulmates, Divine Love for the Soul, and Divine Love Writings. She resides in Southern California and is employed at a prominent law firm as an assistant to attorneys. She was past president of Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Guild and served as a board member on the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation.



Joan obtained an Associates Degree in Business from College of the Canyons, received the 2002 Alumni of the Year award and was inducted into their Alumni Hall of Fame in 2011.