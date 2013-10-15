Diving Holiday Resort Davy Jones Locker Celebrates Its Grand Opening in Koh Lipe, Thailand

Koh Lipe, Thailand -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2013 -- Davy Jones Locker, a five-star scuba diving resort and PADI Dive Internships provider, recently announced the grand opening of a new branch in Koh Lipe, Thailand. To commemorate the occasion, Davy Jones Locker is offering customers an opening promotion applicable to all dive courses: no-charge accommodation in its on-site diver’s dormitory.



Each room in the resort’s dormitory can house up to eight visitors. The mixed dormitory includes large bunk beds, air conditioning, security lockers, shared bathrooms with hot showers, and complimentary WiFi. The diver’s dormitory is located on the quiet end of Pattaya Beach on Koh Lipe, so all boarders have complete access to the beach’s scenic views and open water.



“Davy Jones Locker Resort offers a variety of Accommodation in Koh Lipe to suit all budgets from backpacker dormitories to deluxe hotel rooms,” noted an article on the resort’s website. “We can accommodate you whether you choose to partake in beachside diving or not.”



At this time, Davy Jones Locker offers two types of diving activities: PADI dive courses and fun diving. The PADI dive courses—which include open water, rescue diver, EFR, dive master, and instructor lessons—are an excellent way to become certified and Dive Koh Lipe. The fun diving classes are available to individuals who are already certified scuba divers. All packages include equipment.



Davy Jones Locker also offers PADI Divemaster Internships to individuals interested in pursuing a new adventures or career. The internship, which takes the participant from beginner to professional, is split between two of Thailand’s most popular diving islands, Koh Tao and Koh Lipe. The diving package includes all manuals, materials, application fees, accommodation, and professional diving equipment. Davy Jones Locker helps graduates of the PADI Divemaster Internships find work as a divemaster.



Individuals interested in learning more about Davy Jones Locker and its services can visit the resorts website for more information.



About Davy Jones Locker

Davy Jones Locker is a PADI five-star scuba diving resort situated on Pattaya Beach on the tropical island of Koh Lipe, west coast Thailand. First established in 1995, DJL Diving has an excellent reputation for professional PADI dive courses that are conducted in small groups and at competitive prices. The diving resort’s experienced western diving instructors can teach its students in a variety of languages, and it even offers no-cost accommodation in the diver’s dormitory to all guests taking a PADI dive course. Davy Jones Locker also runs dive internships for those looking for a new career in scuba diving. For more information, please visit http://www.divekohlipe.com