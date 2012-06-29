Diving Horse Gentlemen's Club and Steakhouse Announces Its Latest Events

Atlantic City, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/29/2012 -- The Diving Horse Steakhouse and Gentlemen's Club presents the best Bachelor Parties in Atlantic City that will provide a fun filled adventure for the grooms last night as a bachelor. The Diving Horse Steakhouse and Gentlemen's Club presents Gina Lynn, April's Penthouse Pet of the Month. Gina Lynn performs on June 22nd and 23rd from 11pm and 2am with doors opening at 5pm. Also, Jersey's very own UFC Fighter, Dan Miller is coming to Diving Horse after a UFC match at Revel for an after party!



This Atlantic City Steakhouse is the most popular for its setup of two stages, three poles, three bars and available VIP seating around the stage. There main stage consists of two poles, one being 20 feet high that allows for an up close and personal experience. King’s Row is a VIP area that is ideal for groups, bottle service, and a great view of the entertainers who are performing.



Diving Horse Club offers a variety of food to satisfy anyone’s appetite. A new mouth-watering menu has been brought to this Gentlemen’s Club by the newest chef for their esteemed clientele. The Atlantic City Steakhouse menu includes premium cuts of Kobe that are hand cut for each order, serving between 5pm and 10pm on Saturdays.



The spokesperson of Diving Horse Gentlemen’s Club in New Jersey stated about their Golf Outing on June 1st, “Take off work early and join us with beautiful ladies at The Links in Brigantine, New Jersey. We will help you think beyond the obvious and help you get some really good ideas for an awesome party.”



The Red Lips Lounge of Diving Horse opens after dinner and is completed for bottle service, along with special guest DJs that spin the hottest music for a great nightclub experience. This Gentlemen’s Club in New Jersey has over 15 couch rooms, 2 private rooms for groups, and semi-private rooms for champagne courts.



About Diving Horse

Diving Horse is the only strip club in NJ that offers a wide range of food and the best service to make the party exciting and memorable. People can dive in and unwind after a hard day’s work or can book an event and create a customized party package. They offer various events at regular intervals for the entertainment of the customers.