Diving Horse Gentlemen's Club Announces Bellator After Party

Atlantic City, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/19/2013 -- The Diving Horse Gentlemen’s Club is New Jersey’s premier venue for adult entertainment. Offering their guests access to entertainment featuring Atlantic City’s most beautiful women, the Diving Horse Gentlemen’s Club can turn a routine night out at the casino into an unforgettable evening. Plus, every month the Diving Horse Gentlemen’s Club hosts a variety of fun-filled events. This November, the

Diving Horse Gentlemen’s Club has a number of events that guests will not want to miss.



The Diving Horse Gentlemen’s Club is much more than a typical strip club. In fact, guests can arrive early for a meal at one of the finest steakhouses in New Jersey. The steakhouse at the Diving Horse Gentlemen’s Club serves up top notch steak and seafood. As if beautiful women and steak wasn’t enough, the Diving Horse Gentlemen’s Club offers guests 15 couch rooms and a VIP area for bachelor parties. Plus, this November is a special month for guests at the Diving Horse Gentlemen’s Club and fight fans.



Anyone who is a fan of professional mixed martial arts knows the name “Rampage.” This November at the Revel hotel and casino, Quinton “Rampage” Jackson will be squaring off with Joey Beltran in Bellator, during a fight for the ages. The excitement doesn’t end with the fight. After the fight, guests of the Diving Horse Gentlemen’s Club are invited to attend Jackson’s official after party. Doors will open at 10:00 pm and general admission is $20. For $40, access is available to Rampage Jackson’s VIP party in the Red Lips Lounge. Plus, the Diving Horse Gentlemen’s Club will have a shuttle picking up guests from the Revel for free. Any night at the Diving Horse Gentlemen’s Club is one to remember, but no one can take a chance on missing the Bellator after party.



About The Diving Horse Club

Diving Horse is the only real gentlemen's club in Atlantic City, New Jersey where visitors can have thrilling jersey shore bachelor parties with the most beautiful and professional dancers available in AC. With two stages and three poles, there is plenty of room to be entertained by the hottest women in AC. Even people from Cape May County, NJ come to Diving Horse. The club features a Steakhouse, three bars, and a VIP area. This AC Gentlemen's club and Steakhouse also features the top stars in adult entertainment on a nightly basis.



For more information, please visit http://www.divinghorseclub.com/.