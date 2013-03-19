Diving Horse Gentlemen's Club Announces New Pre-Game & After Party Saturdays

Atlantic City, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/19/2013 -- When looking for NJ strip clubs, Diving Horse in Atlantic City has been voted the Best Place for Guys’ Night Out for two consecutive years and is now offering Bachelor Party packages. If one’s best friend or brother is looking to plan the ultimate bachelor party that he will never forget, the Diving Horse Club and Steakhouse is open to taking any reservations for any weddings that may be in the late spring season and summer.



When planning that unforgettable night or weekend out for a bachelor, birthday, divorce, or even corporate parties, they can all be accommodated at the Steakhouse. The packages available will allow the host or whoever is organizing the event with open bar packages, bottle packages, and other additional add-ons that will be sure to make for a mind blowing evening.



The drink specials will be flowing till midnight with $2 domestics, $3 imports and $5 well drinks. This will be able to cater to the entire parties taste. With multiple stages, bars and a luxurious VIP area there will be plenty of seating around the stage for the man of the hour to be up close in the action for an enjoyable night out with his guys. As the Bachelor Party Headquarters, parties of 6 or more will be able to take advantage of free transportation. With the hottest DJ’s around the party will be able to listen to the best music and experience a real gentlemen’s club when visiting Atlantic City. So, for the guy who is planning the special night out whether it is for a corporate gathering, bachelor party or a birthday, Diving Horse Club has all packages to fit every party for both the pre-game and after party.



About The Diving Horse Club

When one visits the Diving Horse it is easy to see that it is one of the classiest strip clubs in New Jersey where visitors can have exciting bachelor parties and other special events. They have the most beautiful and professional dancers of all the NJ strip clubs. With two stages and three poles, there is plenty of room to be entertained by the hottest women in AC. Even people from Cape May County, NJ come to Diving Horse. The club features a Steakhouse, three bars, and a VIP area. This AC Gentlemen's club and Steakhouse also features the top stars in adult entertainment on a nightly basis.



For more information visit http://www.divinghorseclub.com/