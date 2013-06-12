Diving Horse Gentlemen's Club Announces Western Wednesdays and Flip-It Fridays in June

Atlantic City, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2013 -- The Diving Horse Gentlemen’s Club was voted the best place for a guy’s night out two consecutive years in a row. There were many reasons the Diving Horse Gentlemen’s Club received the honor of best place for guy’s night out in 2012 and 2013. For example, every month the Diving Horse Gentlemen’s Club introduces fun new themes for certain nights of the week. Whether it be an amateur night or Latin night, the staff at the Diving Horse Gentlemen’s Club make every night out a unique experience. Memorial Day marked the start of summer celebrations for most individuals and June is the perfect time for a night out at one of the best strip clubs in New Jersey. In fact, the Diving Horse Gentlemen’s Club has just announced two exciting new themes for Wednesdays and Fridays in June.



For many people, Wednesdays are just another work day. However, at the Diving Horse Gentlemen’s Club, Wednesdays are as fun as the weekends. In June, Western Wednesdays will provide a much needed spark in the middle of the week. The Diving Horse Gentlemen’s Club will open their doors at 10 pm for Western Wednesdays in June. Visitors are encouraged to wear western themed clothing and anyone who comes dressed in a cowboy hat will gain free admission. The western theme will include country music and southern rock. Drink specials on Western Wednesdays are $3 Southern Comforts and $3 Bud/Bud Light Cans.



As if Western Wednesdays weren’t enough fun for June, the Diving Horse Gentlemen’s Club has also announced Flip-it Fridays. The doors open early on Fridays; at 8 pm. Flip-it Fridays are all about testing luck. From 8 pm until 12 pm, anytime a customer orders a shot, a coin is flipped to see who pays. Either the bartender pays or the customer pays. Worst case scenario is that a customer pays normal price for a shot poured by a beautiful bartender. Best case scenario is that the shot is free. June should be a great month and customers will have a blast on Western Wednesdays and Flip-it Fridays.



About The Diving Horse Club

