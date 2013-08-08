Diving Horse Gentlemen's Club to Host Industry Thursdays in August

Atlantic City, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2013 -- The Diving Horse Gentlemen’s Club is one of the hottest strip clubs in Atlantic City. When guests come to the Diving Horse, they’ll get an experience unmatched by any other strip clubs in NJ. Not only does the Diving Horse have three bars and two stages, but it also offers guests access to an entire steakhouse. Plus, exclusive VIP areas are available for guests looking to have an even better night out. In August, the Diving Horse Gentlemen’s Club is now inviting fellow industry employees to come out for the uniquely themed “Industry Thursdays”.



Those who work in the entertainment and nightlife industries work hard. Working long hours deep into the night, while maintaining an energetic personality, is a tough thing to do. Although people in the nightlife industry work hard, most of them play just as hard. That is why the Diving Horse Gentlemen’s Club wants to honor all of those who work in the nightlife and entertainment industry. Every Thursday in August, the Diving Horse Gentlemen’s Club will be hosting “Industry Thursdays”.



On “Industry Thursdays”, guests will enjoy half price bottles for the entire evening. The Diving Horse Gentlemen’s Club is the perfect place to go for bachelor parties, birthdays, or just a guy’s night out. In fact, the Diving Horse Gentlemen’s Club was voted the best place for guy’s night out two years in a row. There truly isn’t an experience like a night at the Diving Horse Gentlemen’s Club. The Diving Horse Gentlemen’s Club has a top of the line steakhouse serving dishes like filet mignon and lobster, along with the hottest bar scene in Atlantic City. Now, guests have even more incentive to visit the Diving Horse on Thursday nights in August.



About The Diving Horse Club

Diving Horse is the only real gentlemen's club in Atlantic City, New Jersey where visitors can have thrilling jersey shore bachelor parties with the most beautiful and professional dancers available in AC. With two stages and three poles, there is plenty of room to be entertained by the hottest women in AC. Even people from Cape May County, NJ come to Diving Horse. The club features a Steakhouse, three bars, and a VIP area. This AC Gentlemen's club and Steakhouse also features the top stars in adult entertainment on a nightly basis.



For more information, please visit http://www.divinghorseclub.com/.