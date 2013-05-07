Diving Horse Gentlemen's Club Will Host Their 2nd Annual Golf Outing at Twisted Dune Golf Club

Atlantic City, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2013 -- The Diving Horse Gentlemen’s Club, one of the premier strip clubs in New Jersey, has quickly become known for offering much more than the average night club. In fact, the Diving Horse is comprised of a first-class steakhouse and gentlemen’s club. Patron’s can bypass the fancy restaurant and head right to the Diving Horse for a meal that is sure to satisfy every appetite. From the steakhouse, customers have direct access to VIP areas, three different bars, and two different stages that will provide for plenty of entertainment all evening long. However, the Diving Horse Gentlemen’s Club also likes to have fun during the day. For the second year in a row, the Diving Horse Gentlemen’s Club will be hosting a golf outing at the Twisted Dune Golf Club.



The Twisted Dune Golf Club is located at 2101 Ocean Heights Ave Egg Harbor Township, NJ, about a half hour away from the Diving Horse Gentlemen’s Club. The cost of the outing will be $150 for an individual or $500 for a foursome. Many of the beautiful ladies from the Diving Horse will be on the course throughout the outing. Also, upon the completion of the outing, the tickets include a two hour open bar and buffet at the Diving Horse Gentlemen’s Club. Attendees are welcome to bring their own beverages to the Twisted Dune Golf Club, but must remember that no outside beverages are permitted in the Diving Horse. The 2nd annual golf outing should prove to be a fun day and night. The Diving Horse Gentlemen’s Club is a perfect place for bachelor parties and other events. A private lounge area can be arranged for specific parties and bottle service is readily available. Always feel free to contact the Diving Horse Gentlemen’s Club about any scheduled events or special requests.



About The Diving Horse Club

