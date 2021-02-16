Divinity Ray Has Nailed Her Career with Exceptional Talent and Intuitive Passion!

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/16/2021 -- An award-winning celebrity hair artist, Divinity Ray has won a global reputation with her excellence and passion. Her larger-than-life personality and vivid color designs are appreciated by the industry on a high scale. She is a traveling hair artist from Los Angeles and New York who specializes in transformations, exclusive haircuts, balayage, and unique blonding techniques. With vast experience in all hairdressing types, Divinity is currently curating a luxury home salon facility for all of her clients.



Divinity works with only high-end and cruelty-free products. Her service begins with proper consultation to assess hair health, condition, and comprehending the client's desires and expectations. Divinity's luxury home salon service is excellent for anyone who wants to try color corrections and radical transformations for any occasion, from exclusive occasions like red carpet events to intimate home gatherings. From an easy, convenient, and private touch up to high-endservices, Divinity has always created an exceptional and original vision.



Divinity sees her clients as a blank canvas and she works her one-of-a-kind approach to highlight each individual element that make her clientsunique. With a decade worth of industry knowledge, Divinity has successfully succeeded in offering a "spiritual experience" in terms of salon services- as confirmed by the clients themselves. To quote a personal statement by Divinity- "I want to get to know my clients well so our time feels more like they're rekindling with a good friend and confidante."



Apart from hairstyling, Divinity Ray has worked with prominent brands such as Burt's Bees, Crocs, and Buff Bunny Collection. Apart from her professions, Divinity is a ferocious advocate for embracing your body, bettering your mental health, and the LGBTQ+ community. She uses her professional and talent as a global platform to promote and inspire others.



She is opening up her services in NY, LA, Miami and Denver.



To know more about her, visit- https://www.divinityraystylist.com/



E-mail:divinityraystylist@gmail.com



https://www.divinityraystylist.com/