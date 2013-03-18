Divorce Advice for Women with Children - How to Consult with a Lawyer Online

Delta, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2013 -- Legal-yogi.com is aware of how difficult going through divorce is, and is offering divorce tips for women with children. Some of these tips are:



Find a Trustworthy Divorce Attorney



Here’s an important piece of divorce advice for women with children: Hire an effective attorney. Methods that will help find that attorney include referring to the local bar association and talking to other lawyers. The bar association keeps records of an attorney’s wins/losses and provides other information on him or her. Attorneys tend to know one another because they run into each other in court lobbies and other places. Ask a few if there’s a divorce attorney they’d recommend. If one name comes up frequently, that may be the lawyer to hire.



Ensure Financial Well being



Another of the many divorce tips for women with children is to make sure that all of the necessary financial documents are gathered up prior to the filing of the divorce petition. These may include the mortgage papers and the deed to the marital home. Bank statements and credit card invoices may also be required. Make reasonable requests for child support and present a strong case for why the children should live with their mother. All of these suggestions will help a woman maintain the wellbeing of the kids.



Be Clear on Child Custody



Dissolving a marriage is hard enough; when there are children involved, it’s even tougher. Important divorce advice for women with children is to make sure that child custody guidelines are clearly understood. The family court judge hearing the divorce case is mandated to place the best interests of the children ahead of the desires of each parent. Some things he’ll consider are the ages of the kids and their mental and physical health. The court also looks at the parents’ lifestyles and determines which is better able to provide for the children’s needs.



Family Emotional Strength



The best of many divorce tips for women with children is to maintain the emotional stability of the family unit. It is primarily the mother’s responsibility to ensure that the kids are doing okay with this change in their lives. Their father should also contribute to this by keeping up good contact with them and reaffirming that he loves them and wants to spend time with them.



