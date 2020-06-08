Divorce in the Age of Social Media

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/08/2020 -- Finance remains a big part of any divorce. For those that may like to share posts regarding their income or some luxury item like a car that was recently purchased, a judge might interpret them in a way that suggests that there are assets not being disclosed and the person isn't being entirely truthful regarding their financial situation.



Disputes over child custody can be complicated and can include intense emotions. Sharing posts disparaging the other parent may be construed negatively. Sharing photos that may paint a not so positive image when it comes to parenting skills may also negatively affect custody agreements.



During a marriage, there are bound to be lots of relationships established between friends, family, and acquaintances of both spouses. Although a person may have blocked their soon to be former spouse on social media, there is always a possibility mutual friends could be watching what's being shared and sharing that information with the other spouse.



This information is provided for educational or informational purposes only and should not be construed as legal advice. The information is not provided in the course of an attorney-client relationship and is not intended to substitute for legal advice.



About Rafool, LLC

Consisting of attorneys Raymond J. Rafool, II, David R. Hazouri, Seth J. Rutman, and C. Francesca Corallo, the firm of Rafool, LLC has a strong reputation throughout Florida and it has numerous years of experience representing clients involved in complex divorce cases as well as other matters involving family law. For any questions or concerns about a domestic or family issue, the firm is here to assist clients by providing educated advice and skilled, professional advocacy. Call 305-567-9400 to speak with one of the firm's Miami divorce lawyers.