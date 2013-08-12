Divorce Lawyers for Men Get Fast and Instant Solution for Mens Divorce

Delta, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- Men have different needs than women. This is especially true in a divorce. The right divorce lawyers for men will help them be treated fairly in the proceedings, as well as protect their rights. Legal-yogi.com can help men determine what a good attorney should do in the following areas



1. Money division

2. Child Custody

3. Child Support and Alimony



Money Division

A good divorce lawyer for men will be able to give their client prudent financial advice. Although money and belongings are usually divided equally among the two spouses, there may be child support or alimony that must be paid later on. This means several things. Firstly, the money and assets should be securely split. No more joint accounts, credit cards, etc. This way, an unreliable ex cannot dip into your account and then later demand more money. An attorney may also advise their clients to adhere to a strict budget. Divorce is a money-sapping procedure, and adding in addition child support or alimony, a man may find his wallet and savings considerably smaller.



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Child Custody

Unfortunately, in our society, women are deemed as the primary caretaker of the children. This viewpoint often makes its way into the courtroom, when it comes to awarding child custody. The man’s attorney should fight for his right to live with and see his children. If the client is a fit and involved parent, there is no reason joint custody should not be awarded. However, if the client’s ex is an unfit parent, a man’s attorney should also fight for sole custody when appropriate. That being said, a man’s attorney should be working for the best interest of the kids, as well as his client. If it is good for the children to continue having a relationship with both parents, the lawyer should not work against the client’s ex.



Child Support and Alimony

Child support and Alimony are tricky in divorce proceedings. In the court’s pursuance of fair treatment, they may be asking more money of the man then he can afford to give. A good lawyer will fight for fair payments, so that the client pays enough to support his children, but does not encourage his ex not to contribute her fair share. It is also a good idea for men to set aside separate funds for their children’s education. They can then give that money directly to the school when the time comes, to prevent their ex from spending it in other ways.



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