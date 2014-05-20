Divorce Lawyers in Arlington, VA Mull over Separate and Marital Property

Fairfax, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2014 -- A recent ruling by the Supreme Court of Virginia regarding a divorce proceeding is causing a stir among Arlington Virginia divorce lawyers. According to the ruling, the owning spouse now has burden of proof when it comes to the significance of marital contributions during the marriage and that any increase in value of what is considered to be a separate property has not been achieved through marital efforts. This new paradigm shift comes in a time when divorce rates have been showing signs of going down, particularly in the state of Virginia where rates have been dipping below 10%.



Arlington Virginia family lawyers cover many areas of family law and are not just focused on divorce cases. It is normal to find Arlington Virginia child custody lawyers and even an Arlington Virginia child pornography lawyer in a firm dedicated to such field of law. Credible family lawyers Arlington Virginia must be able to represent their clients in the Arlington County Circuit Court, Arlington County General District Court, as well as the Arlington County Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court.



About SRIS Law Group

The SRIS Law Group has been in operation in Virginia for many years now with family law and criminal law serving as their specialization. Relying on the expertise of a pool of lawyers years of experience in various aspects of family law, SRIS depends on a wide pool of Arlington Virginia child custody lawyers, Arlington Virginia divorce lawyers, Arlington Virginia family lawyers, and can also provide an Arlington Virginia child pornography lawyer if necessary. Obtaining their services is as easy as booking an appointment with one of their family lawyers Arlington Virginia.



Contact Details:

Michael Fiorentino

2278 Ashford Drive

Centerville, VA 22020

Phone: 888-437-7453